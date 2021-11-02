CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s World Vegan Day! See 10 celebrities that have lived a plant-based lifestyle

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 7 days ago

It’s November 1st which means it’s World Vegan Day! The annual event is celebrated by vegans around the world as they gather for activities like plant-based potlucks or planting trees. The day was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organization and the creation of the words “vegan” and “veganism.” “We knew the Society had been founded in November 1944 but didn’t know the exact date, so I decided to go for 1 November, partly because I liked the idea of this date coinciding with Samhain/Halloween and the Day of the Dead – traditional times for feasting and celebration, both apt and auspicious,” Wallis said in 2011. Many celebrities have gone vegan, take a look at a few of them below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d7R0_0cjalC2n00

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has been open about his disdain for animal cruelty and global warming. At the ceremony for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to adopt a vegan-based menu at the last minute. “I’m all for it. It makes sense, ’cause everyone can eat vegan, but not everyone can eat a steak,” the actor said in support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jw7wK_0cjalC2n00

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone‘s inspiration to become vegan was for the animals. “I was one of those people who loved animals, but ate them,” she said “And I did that for a long time and struggled with it.” After reading about how animals are raised for meat, she was horrified and decided it was time to let meat go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfR0k_0cjalC2n00

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has a collection of over 1,000 pigeons so he clearly loves animals. After retirement, he suffered from depression and decided to change his lifestyle. In 2010 he went completely vegan and said he refused to eat “anything that has a mother and father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtbKq_0cjalC2n00

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is a “naughty vegan” and animal advocate. She became a vegetarian when she was a teen and is now an outspoken vegan. According to Anderson, a vegan diet has helped her husband‘s ’performance‘ and calls it an “aphrodisiac diet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suALQ_0cjalC2n00

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has been vegan for seven years. “I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry, which I already knew about… But once you know about that kind of thing and you see it, it’s really hard to go back,” she said this year in May. “And now, even though I have lots of friends who eat dairy and meat and I never want to tell anybody what to do – I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going off in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CD760_0cjalC2n00

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix started young and has been vegan since he was three years old. Phoenix said in an interview that while he is committed to veganism, he will not “indoctrinate” his son into the lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajWC7_0cjalC2n00

Travis Barker

Travis Barker has been a vegetarian since he was 13 but went vegan after he survived a plane crash in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Py7xX_0cjalC2n00

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney isn’t all the way vegan but he has been a vegetarian since 1975 and has used his platform to promote animal protection. The singer uses his concerts to promote vegetarianism and discourages the serving of meat during his tours. “You can get loads of vegetarian options these days, so it‘s not like it was like in the old days when you just got the boiled sprout,” he said in an interview with Wired in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaY0y_0cjalC2n00

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus (used to be) vegan. She followed the lifestyle for six years between 2013 and 2019 but told Joe Rogan she had to start eating fish again, “I‘ve been a vegan for a very long time and I had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mt3VD_0cjalC2n00

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is (mostly) vegan but now that she’s engaged to Travis Barker she might be fully a vegan. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in a Poosh post that she was eating plant-based foods almost all of the time. She also has vegan meals at her events.

