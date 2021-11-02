CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bezos Earth Fund announces $2 billion pledge for landscape restoration and food-systems transformation, bringing overall commitment to nature to $3 billion

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 7 days ago

"Our commitment today supports a three-fold imperative – we must conserve what we have, restore what we've lost, and grow what we need in harmony with nature," said Jeff Bezos. "Investing in nature through both traditional and innovative approaches is essential to combat climate change, enhance biodiversity, protect the beauty of...

markets.businessinsider.com

The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

How Māori knowledge could help New Zealanders turn their concern for the environment into action

As world leaders continue negotiations at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, several agreements reached so far have acknowledged the connection between climate change and the global loss of biodiversity. Half a world away, we might feel somewhat smug. Almost a third of Aotearoa New Zealand is protected as conservation land, but we nevertheless have the highest number of threatened species worldwide, with 79% of birds, bats, reptiles and frogs at risk of or threatened with extinction. The threat to wildlife is entirely due to human impacts, including the introduction of mammal predators and land-use practices that threaten Indigenous biodiversity. Despite more...
ENVIRONMENT
bethesdamagazine.com

Andrés announces $1 billion climate fund using Bezos’s money

Andrés announces $1 billion climate fund using Bezos’s money. World Central Kitchen, founded by José Andrés of Bethesda, has announced the launch of a $1 billion Climate Disaster Fund. The fund was created to help the nonprofit respond to environmental crises around the world with both immediate disaster relief and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
UPI News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos pledges $2B to protect Earth's environment

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Tuesday that he's giving $2 billion in a project to restore natural habitats and boost food global systems. Bezos, who's one of the wealthiest people in the world, made the announcement...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Bezos pledges $2bn for restoring nature

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has said his Bezos Earth Fund will spend $2bn (£1.5bn) restoring landscapes and transforming food systems. He told the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow that he had grasped nature's fragility when he travelled into space. Entrepreneurs including Mr Bezos have been criticised for spending money on...
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Forest landscape restoration for climate, nature, and people

This white paper is part of a series presented at GLF Climate: Forests, Food, Finance – Frontiers of Change. In this set of 14 white papers, scientists, practitioners, business leaders, activists and innovators provide critical insights on how we can transform society towards carbon neutrality and harmony with nature. Read this paper and the rest of the series to learn more about the issues covered at GLF Climate, and register now to join the conversation live.
ENVIRONMENT
protocol.com

Jeff Bezos pledges $2 billion toward combatting deforestation

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged $2 billion toward an international deforestation effort to protect the Earth's natural habitats at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday. The project, called the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, is a multicountry effort to end deforestation by 2030 and to funnel...
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

$1.7 billion pledged for Indigenous communities

GLASGOW, Scotland — A coalition of governments and private funders announced plans at COP26 Monday to invest $1.7 billion to aid Indigenous communities and protect biodiverse tropical forests in the next four years. Governments from the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and 17 other private funders said...
SOCIETY
theedgemarkets.com

Bezos, IKEA and Rockefeller promise billions for climate

“Even if rich countries get to $100 billion, it is nowhere close to the trillions that are needed.”. (Nov 2): Global philanthropies dug into their pockets to make a big statement on the first full day of the United Nations climate conference. The Rockefeller and IKEA foundations on Monday announced...
ADVOCACY
Business Insider

Governments and private funders announce historic US$1.7 billion pledge at COP26 in support of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

"We are demonstrating our commitment today by announcing an initial collective pledge of at least $1.7 billion of financing, from 2021 to 2025, to support the advancement of Indigenous Peoples' and Local Communities' forest tenure rights and greater recognition and rewards for their role as guardians of forests and nature," says a statement released today by the donors. "We call on other donors to significantly increase their support to this important agenda."
ADVOCACY
WSB Radio

The Latest: Bezos pledges $2 billion to reduce land erosion

GLASGOW, Scotland — The Bezos Earth Fund pledged $2 billion Tuesday to fight climate change through landscape restoration and the transformation of agricultural systems. “Our commitment today supports a three-fold imperative — we must conserve what we have, restore what we’ve lost, and grow what we need in harmony with nature,” the fund’s founder, Jeff Bezos, said in a statement.
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Jeff Bezos pledges $2B toward nature agenda at COP26

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon and the world’s second richest person, took the stage Tuesday at the UN climate conference COP26 to pledge $2 billion toward nature conservation and transforming food systems. “We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost, and we must...
ENVIRONMENT

