Hawaiian Airlines Appoints Alanna James as Managing Director of Sustainability Initiatives, Ashlee Kishimoto as Managing Director of Investor Relations

CBRE Investment Management has brought on Dino Christoforakis as an acquisitions director in the Americas Commercial Operator Division, the firm announced Oct. 22. Christoforakis has more than 16 years of experience in international real estate investment management and development in the United States and Europe. He previously served at Switzerland-based pension capital manager AFIAA, where he was responsible for transaction execution, asset and portfolio management of core, core-plus, and value-add office and retail real assets across major North American markets.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO