Roanoke, VA

What you need to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday

By Evan Johnson
 7 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in an election that includes deciding on a governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. There are also several local political positions and referendums on the ballot.

As you head out the polls, it is critical that you remember to bring an acceptable form of identification . A Virginia-issued ID will work, but you can also bring a utility or bank statement which shows your name and address. This is due to the expansion of acceptable forms of identification.

What you need to know on Election Day for southwest and central Virginia voters

“Whenever a voter registers, they get a voter registration confirmation letter in the mail and that suffices for identification for this election as well,” said City of Roanoke’s Director of Elections and General Registrar Andrew Cochran.

Polling locations will open Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Cochran says if you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

FAQs surrounding Election Day in Virginia

WFXR News spoke with some voters who describe voting as a way to be heard and to choose in which direction the community goes.

“We are lucky in this country to have the ability to make choices that are important for the future of our country and the youth,” said voter Sarah Flint.

“I just think that it’s a privilege and it’s an honor. And anybody who’s concerned and actually cares about the direction that our country is going in this is the time to stand up and be counted.”

Your Local Election HQ

Early voting ended Saturday, Oct. 30 and Cochran says a little more than 8,100 people voted early in-person for the upcoming election. In addition, he says just under 3,000 absentee ballots have been turned in.

According to Cochran vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by his office no later than noon on Friday, Nov. 5. He suggests those who have not yet mailed their ballot submit it in a ballot drop box located at polling locations across the area.

