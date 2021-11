RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a Santa Fe Springs man facing charges of raping a woman he met on via Skout and Snapchat may have committed similar crimes before in Riverside and Los Angeles counties. (credit: Riverside Police Department) Eduardo “Eddie” Ramon Flores, 34, was arrested Oct. 29 on suspicion of rape. Police say a woman reported the sexual assault in September after meeting Flores for the first time in person. Before the in-person date, the woman told detectives she connected with Flores through the Shout app. Flores was released the same day as his arrest after posting $55,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 28. Detectives believe there may be other women Flores met through other dating apps — including Skout and Snapchat — in Riverside and Los Angeles counties who were also sexually assaulted, but have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about Flores can contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7950 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO