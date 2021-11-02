Open enrollment begins as MNsure customers could see more tax credits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland residents can now sign up for coverage through the state’s health insurance portal. The window for open enrollment through Maryland Health Connection, the state-run health insurance marketplace, runs from Monday through Jan. 15, 2022. Coverage will begin Jan. 1 for plans selected before Dec. 31, and Feb. 1 for plans selected through Jan. 15. Medicaid recipients are welcome to enroll any time. Depending on their income, some residents may even be eligible to get health coverage for costs as low as $1 a month. Residents are encouraged to visit the state’s website to learn more about the range of coverage options available to them. Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, said insurers have expanded their options for residents this year. “It’s so important to make sure you and your loved ones have health coverage,” Eberle said. Marylanders can learn more about health coverage, get their questions answered and speak with trained experts through Maryland Health Connection’s website. Residents can also get help by calling the toll-free number 1-855-642-8572.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO