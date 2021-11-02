Plans unveiled for $36 million Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you love live shows? Do your kids dream of performing in front of a big audience? Good news: big things are coming to Spokane Valley.

On Monday, plans were unveiled for a new $36 million performing arts center in Spokane Valley.

It will be located just off the I-90 corridor between Evergreen and Sullivan in the Mirabeau neighborhood.

The plans for the new center were sparked after great success from the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre. They have been performing at the high school theater for years, but now they could have a home of their own.

The plans are well underway, but doors won’t open until 2024.

Despite the wait, local performers and instructors are already dreaming about the opportunity a new center will create for both the arts community and the economy.

“I am really excited for the future of it,” said performer and instructor Jennifer Tindall. “We’ve never had anything of this quality of professionalism in the community.”

Tindall has been performing for the Spokane community since she was 15. She still takes to the stage, but she is thrilled about the opportunity the new center will offer local children.

“Kids, they want to perform. They love performing. This is going to give them the opportunity to not only grow as performers but actually perform at a high level,” Tindall said.

The new performing arts center will up the ante for the quality of live performances in the area. It will also be home to classes, camps, workshops and productions for kids.

“Oh my gosh, young kids are going to thrive from this,” Tindall said. “The training they’re going to get here is not like any other training in the community.”

It won’t just benefit kids, but a new community theater will also help the economy.

“The sky is the limit, as are the benefits to the Inland Northwest region,” said Dr Marnie Rorholm, Director of Development.

A recent study by Americans for the Arts shows that every dollar spent on professional theater results in $33 dollars put back into the economy. That is after factoring in the money spent on clothes for the show, babysitters, dinners, concessions and even lodging.

READ: City of Spokane Valley to buy former White Elephant property on Sprague

TOP HEADLINES: ‘It’s been a long haul’: Business owners excited about Sprague Ave reopening

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.