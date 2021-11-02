Pirates to Face Pierce County for Region Championship

On Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021, our Pirates traveled up the road to compete against the Mustangs in Natalia. Our Pirates came out and played with a lot of heart and desire. I have never been more proud of these young ladies. We started strong in the first two sets with the score looking like a yo-yo, moving up and down as we played our hearts out! As we lost to the Mustangs in three sets (18-25, 20-25, 11-25) I must say the score definitely did not reflect their performance! The Pirates had some amazing defensive digs from Martinez, Patino, Marissa Lopez, and Alyssa Sprenger and hits from Chelsea Gonzalez, Kaylee Diaz, and Rose Scotello to keep our Pirates in the match.

NATALIA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO