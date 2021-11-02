CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOONFALL – TEASER TRAILER NOW AVAILABLE!

By Press Release
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland Directed by: Roland Emmerich Written by: Roland Emmerich & Harald Kloser & Spenser Cohen Produced by: Roland Emmerich, p.g.a., Harald Kloser, p.g.a. In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the...

SuperHeroHype

Earth’s Sixth Extinction Is About to Happen in the Latest Moonfall Trailer

Earth’s Sixth Extinction Is About to Happen in the Latest Moonfall Trailer. Lionsgate has just debuted the new official trailer for Moonfall, and it promises to go big. The new film by Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence director Roland Emmerich sees humanity on the verge of extinction after something that has been awakened inside the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission eyes planet Earth. The story hints at a colossal disaster coming to our beloved planet, the fate of which is now in the hands of three brave, but very different astronauts, portrayed by Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley. Together, they will fly inside the Moon to stop the sixth extinction in Earth’s history.
ASTRONOMY
Vulture

Moonfall Teaser: Even the Moon Is Sick of Earth’s Shit

Anyone who’s anyone (who has seen the trailer for Roland Emmerich’s latest film) knows that in Moonfall, the moon is going to fall … into the Earth. But in a new for the disaster flick, we learn some more moon deets, like how there’s a big hole in the moon that a spaceship can fly inside, whereupon some astronauts learn that the moon is hollow and held up by scaffolding, kind of like the big orb at Epcot with the ride in it. Also: There are aliens on the moon, and they’re black and fly in swarms, making massive, powerful shapes like the school of fish that gives directions in Finding Nemo. Want to hear something creepy? Those fish … were called moonfish. No lie. We know this is a lot of information to take in. You have until February 4, 2022 to come to terms with it. The director of Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow has assembled a team of experts to go mano a Luna: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.
ASTRONOMY
vanyaland.com

The ‘Moonfall’ teaser will kill your brain cells (in a good way)

Well, if the unexpected pandemic-era success of Ric Roman Waugh’s Greenland proved anything, it’s that people still have a desire to see even worse shit than whatever civilization-altering malady is currently unfolding in their day-to-day lives occur to hapless actors on screens both large and small. But there are only a few people still working in Hollywood that are capable of truly giving audiences exactly what they want from a psychotic disaster movie, and specifically, one director out there who will make us march to the theater the second that one of his new films (when working in the sci-fi adjacent disaster subgenre only, of course) hits. That man is Roland Emmerich, and his new disaster movie is Moonfall, a pseudo-remake of When Worlds Collide about what happens when the moon stops playing games and “making tides” and shit and decides it’s time to crash right into the goddamn Earth. There was a short teaser that hit a few months back that you might have seen in front of practically every theatrical release recently, and Lionsgate decided to drop yet another one on us earlier on Monday. It looks, to say the very least, pretty righteous.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Moonfall's Epic New Trailer Delivers Worldwide Disaster Thrills

The full trailer for Moonfall has been released. The new disaster movie from Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) releases on February 4, 2022. While September's first teaser suggested that the terrible disaster about to hit the Earth was literally the moon falling from the sky for some reason, this full promo reveals there's more to the plot than that. It starts with a character played by Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games) stating that the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 discovered "something" on the moon they couldn't reveal but had grave consequences for our planet fives decades later.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Halle Berry’s Moonfall Trailer Delivers All The Planet-Destroying Carnage Fans Want

Earth’s Moon has always been an inspiration, both for positive achievements and negative counterpoints. Halle Berry’s latest film Moonfall absolutely falls into that second category, as the latest trailer for co-writer/director Roland Emmerich’s latest disasterpiece shows us a moon ready to collide with Earth. But that’s just the start of our problems, as all of planet-destroying carnage fans want comes with an even more interesting twist. As it turns out, the Moon’s been hiding something from us for quite some time.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

New Moonfall Trailer Brings the Dark Side of the Moon

Lionsgate has released the new Moonfall trailer, which previews the upcoming disaster movie from filmmaker Roland Emmerich. You can watch the new Moonfall trailer using the player below and you’ll find the poster underneath!. In case you missed it, a viral conspiracy site by character Dr. K.C. Houseman (played by...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Moonfall trailer shows Earth on brink of annihilation in sci-fi disaster film

The question has to be asked: What does Roland Emmerich have against the Earth? Between Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, Emmerich’s films turn humanity’s destruction into cinematic spectacles that have been big hits at the box office. Emmerich’s latest movie, Moonfall, is upping the ante by literally bringing the moon down upon the planet we call home.
MOVIES
Variety

MOVIES

