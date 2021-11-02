CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Giving Your Pets Pumpkin

By Hannah Beach
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Come fall, a lot of us get super excited about pumpkins: Carving pumpkins. Drinking pumpkin spice lattes. Eating pumpkin pie. And if you have pets, it's inevitable they're going to get a taste of pumpkin one way or another. Not a big deal, right? You might want to think...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Rant & Rave: Think twice before you try to trap that squirrel

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Douglas squirrel. As our landscape matured, our trees became a new habitat for this native species. We’ve enjoyed their acrobatic antics and welcomed them back to the neighborhood. Rant to the neighbors who feared the squirrels were destroying a nonnative tree and began live trapping them. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website, trapping native squirrel species is illegal in most cases, and when trapped and moved, this species rarely survives. We live in their native territory — come on — appreciate them!
SEATTLE, WA
KIX 105.7

You Might Want To Give Out Something Other Than Candy This Year for Halloween

Now hold on, I know what you're thinking. "Behka, are you insane? I don't want to get any tricks this Halloween!" Well, hold your horses there, bucko. Handing out something other than candy is a good way to get EGGED on Halloween. But if you're going to do it, it doesn't HAVE to be something lame like apples or boxes of raisins. I mean, after all, if it's a fun item, the kids will enjoy it. As long as its something they want, it doesn't necessarily have to be laced with nothing but sugar.
FESTIVAL
blogilates

6 Reasons Why Pumpkin Is Super Healthy For You

I went to Trader Joe’s recently, and the aisles were like a sea of PUMPKIN EVERYTHING. Pumpkin cookies, pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin bagels, pumpkin cream cheese, pumpkin soup, pumpkin body butter?. Oh, and you can’t forget that pumpkin spiced latte. Isn’t it kinda funny how pumpkin takes over the second a...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

You May Want To Think Twice Before You Boil Crab. Here's Why

If you're going to cook crab or lobster, you simply boil it — alive. It's one of the less tasteful and more unsavory sides of the culinary world that many diners have simply grown accustomed to, so much so that it feels commonplace. However, studies are showing that you may want to think twice before you boil your seafood for your next crab boil or lobster dinner.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Freeman
WILX-TV

Experience Halloween with your pets and learn about tarantulas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preuss Pets is going all out for Halloween Weekend. On Friday- there will be a Howloween. It’s the best event for dogs to be spoiled and their humans to have a blast! Meet at Preuss Pets to pick up a map and then take your dog around Old Town for treats at over 20 locations! Enjoy a photo shoot at Preuss Pets where you can enter your adorned pooch into our annual costume contest. Prizes for top 3 costumes!
LANSING, MI
Mashed

Why You Might Want To Start Eating More Crab

How delicious is crab? If you love seafood, you've more than likely enjoyed your fair share of this crustacean. There are more than 4,000 varieties of edible crab, which are enjoyed all over the world in a staggering array of dishes from crab cakes to fragrant crab curry, and so many more delicious options (via The Spruce Eats). But as tasty as crab is, there are more reasons to eat it other than its flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Nutrition#Women S Health Magazine#Aspca#G I#Tufts#American#Kennel Club
cenlanow.com

Can you give your pet COVID-19? Researchers want to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU is asking pet owners for help to better understand COVID-19 in animals. They want to test animals exposed to the virus to see how it affects them. Is it possible that you could give COVID-19 to your pets? That is what LSU researchers are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Elite Daily

35 Pumpkin Pie Puns For Instagram You’ll Want To Feast Your Eyes On

What's your favorite thing to eat around the holidays? Whether it's the mashed potatoes, the classic turkey, or buttery dinner rolls, there’s one food that always reigns superior. Pumpkin pie is a holiday favorite, whether you’re passing out candy on Halloween or enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with your family. Something so sweet, that also smells like cinnamon, is hard to pass up. Also, pumpkin pie for breakfast? Absolutely acceptable. Whether you’re enjoying a slice post-dinner or getting into it first thing in the morning, you’ll want to pick out some pumpkin pie puns for Instagram when sharing your gourd-geous photos on your feed. They deserve a little extra love, plus it’s an essential fall menu item once pumpkin season rolls around.
INTERNET
Laramie Live

Downtown Laramie Wants to See Your Pets Costumes!

As the spookiest day of the year gets closer, Downtown Laramie is offering an opportunity to get your pets a sweet treat as well!. The Creature Feature Contest goes on til the 27th! Submit your pet's photo in their best Halloween costume for a chance to win a pet-themed prize!
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pets
Mashed

This Is Why Spinach Shrinks When You Cook It

Have you ever thrown a handful of spinach onto the stove, only to see it compress into what seems to look like two leaves? This is a universal experience that we've all faced before, and the reason for this shrinkage can be explained by science. Spinach leaves contain lots of moisture, which explains why the bag you purchase at the grocery store is so puffy and full. However, Answers claims this liquid is lost when the spinach is heated, making the leaves softer and thus more compact.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

36 Autumn Puns For Instagram That'll Give Your Followers Pumpkin To Talk About

Cue the oversized sweaters and trips to the apple orchard, because autumn is about to make its mark. You've probably added a few new flannels to your shopping cart already, and are counting down the days until Starbucks starts selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes again. It's safe to say you've fallen hard for fall and all of the activities that come along with it. Whether you're headed to the pumpkin patch with your bae or a winery with the girls, be sure to pack some clever autumn puns for Instagram to pair with your pics when it’s time to post.
INTERNET
fashionisers.com

Why You Should Think About Using Skincare that Contains Camel Milk

When speaking about skincare (and, well, milk, too), I bet you would be surprised to hear the term “camel milk”. While very uncommon in the United States, camel milk products have been used in the middle east for years with a history dating back to Cleopatra. Specifically, the benefits of...
SKIN CARE
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
healththoroughfare.com

Why Sleeping With Your Pet Alongside You is Not Necessarily a Good Idea

Sleeping alongside your fluffy cat or dog is surely one of the greatest feelings in the world. It’s normal to be willing to cuddle and hold your trustful companion tight for a longer time. But not everything that makes us feel good is also beneficial for our health. A new...
PETS
CW33 NewsFix

Do you sleep with your pets? Here's what experts have to say about that

Do you sleep with your pets? Here's what experts have to say about that. Do you sleep with your pets? Here's what experts have to say about that. What is your least favorite Thanksgiving food item? Let us know. These phrases are making you look weak. Parkland Community Health Plan...
PETS
wnns.com

Sleep With Your Pet? How that May Affect You and Your Pet

The chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community, said: “In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people.”. Pets who share their human’s bed tend to have a “higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It’s a big display of trust on their part. Dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans get additional health benefits, including increases in beneficial neurotransmitters such as oxytocin and dopamine, the feel-good hormones.”
PETS
Mashed

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Seeds Recipe

If pumpkins could talk, they'd have a lot to boast about. It seems that pumpkins were destined to become a go-to for everything fall-themed — like a classic pumpin pie or a pumpkin-spiced cheesecake — or something whimsical, like a Jack-O-lantern. The part of the story that tends to get glossed over, however, is that all of this pumpkin creativity adds up to quite a lot of pumpkin seeds never getting to fulfill their life's purpose. This purpose, of course, is to ensure the propagation of the next generation of pumpkins. The seeds don't have to go to waste, however, and you also don't have to use them up by planting your own pumpkin patch. Instead, recipe developer Erin Johnson has the perfect solution to using all of those leftover pumpkin seeds — eat them!
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

67K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy