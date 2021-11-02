CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN-Asia is buying more Middle East crudes as price advantage widens: Russell

By Clyde Russell
Reuters
 7 days ago

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Middle East crude oil exporters are re-building market share in the key Asia region, a trend likely to continue as the price advantage of local grades against those from the Atlantic Basin jumps to the most in eight years.

Top Middle East exporters such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait are seeing increased demand for their crude from Asia, while producers in the United States, Europe and Africa are suffering declining interest.

This dynamic is being driven by the strong rally in the main price benchmarks for Atlantic Basin crudes, with Brent futures ending at $84.55 a barrel on Monday, up 63.2% since the end of last year, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) finished at $84.05, up 73.2% so far this year.

While key Middle East crude prices have also risen sharply this year, they are now priced at substantial discounts to the two main Atlantic Basin contracts.

One measure of this is the Brent-Dubai Exchange for swaps DUB-EFS-1M, which rose to $5.24 a barrel on Monday, the highest premium for Brent over Dubai since September 2013.

Effectively, this means any Asian-based refiner looking to buy oil today will be able to buy Middle East grades far cheaper than those from the United States, Africa or Europe.

They will also enjoy cheaper freight costs given that the Middle East is a far shorter sea voyage than coming from the west coast of Africa, Europe’s North Sea or the U.S. Gulf.

Looking at physical spot prices for crude confirms the current dynamic, with Nigerian Bonny Light BON-E ending at $85.35 a barrel on Monday, while Abu Dhabi's Murban MUR- finished at $80.51, a discount of $4.84, which is more than double the $1.95 it was at the end of September.

The current pricing is likely to show up in crude flows in coming months, given cargoes are generally arranged up to two months in advance.

However, given the recent trend of cheaper Middle East crude relative to Atlantic grades, a shift in flows to Asia is already evident.

MIDDLE EAST GAINS

The Middle East’s share of Asia’s imports rose to 61.6% in October, up from 59.1% in September and well above the 2021 low of just 54% in May, according to data compiled by Refinitiv Oil Research.

In contrast, the share of crude from the West, which includes the Americas and Europe, dropped to 19% in October, the lowest this year and down from peak share of 28.8% in February.

Africa’s share of Asia’s imports also dropped in October, slipping to 8.4%, also the lowest this year and down from the peak share of 13.3% in April.

The issue for Asian refiners seeking cheaper Middle East crude is that in doing so they are likely to narrow the discount to other grades, or run into a lack of available cargoes.

Top Middle East exporters have been increasing output in line with the agreement by the OPEC+ group to lift production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month from August to December.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top exporter, boosted output by 100,000 bpd in October from September, while Iraq increased production by 70,000 bpd, the United Arab Emirates by 40,000 bpd and Kuwait by 30,000 bpd.

It’s worth noting that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) didn’t lift output in October by as much as it could have under the terms of the wider OPEC+ agreement, but this was largely because of lower production in its African members, including Libya, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks strengthen as aviation sector recuperates

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday, hovering near multi-month highs, as easing travel restrictions lift airline capacity in several countries. Global jet fuel demand is still languishing below 2019 levels, according to analysts, but confidence generated by rising vaccination levels has led to increased passenger flight bookings in recent weeks. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel rose to $13.35 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $12.81 per barrel a day earlier. "With travel restrictions easing in many countries, we should expect (global airlines) capacity to increase in future months as travellers become more confident to fly again," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. December scheduled capacity for global airlines is currently 13% ahead of November capacity, which stands at 334 million seats as of this week, OAG data showed. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF rose to 27 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, as against a 16-cent premium on Monday. FAMILIES REUNITE IN U.S. - The United States on Monday lifted travel restrictions slapped on much of the world as the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. - Months of pent-up demand triggered a major spike in bookings on Monday, with travellers only required to show official proof of vaccination and a recent, negative viral test. - Travel bookings for the holiday season in the United States continue to rise rapidly, according to airlines and industry data. CARBON STORAGE - Malaysia's state energy firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) , said on Tuesday it has partnered with a Malaysian unit of Exxon Mobil Corp to jointly explore opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in a bid to decarbonise the country's upstream industry. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil and jet fuel cargoes. ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: 500ppm gasoil 280KB x 7 Feb. 1, Dec 7 (90 Days) 2022-Sept. 30, 2022 *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: jet fuel 300KB Dec 21-22 Nov 16 (Nov 19) *Sri Lanka/Ceypetco BUY: 500ppm gasoil 280KB Dec 16-17 Nov 17 (Nov 20) SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Poor nations are pressuring their wealthy counterparts at the U.N. climate summit to pay up for the mounting damage being caused by global warming, pointing to increasing powerful storms, cyclones, droughts and floods afflicting their people. - Oil rose towards $84 a barrel on Tuesday, gaining for a third session, as the U.S. lifting of travel restrictions and more signs of a global post-pandemic recovery lifted the demand outlook, while supply remained tight. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 95.19 0.74 0.78 94.45 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.2 0.2 -50.00 -0.4 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 95.33 0.66 0.70 94.67 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.06 0.12 -66.67 -0.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 95.39 0.63 0.66 94.76 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0 0.09 -100.00 -0.09 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 96.23 0.59 0.62 95.64 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.83 0.04 5.06 0.79 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 93.5 0.46 0.49 93.04 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.27 0.11 68.75 0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Qatar Petroleum raises crude prices in December

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum raised the official selling prices (OSP)of its marine and land crudes in December, a pricing document posted on its website showed on Tuesday. Qatar marine was set at a premium of $2.20/barrel over the Dubai/Oman crudes average and Qatar land was priced at...
Oil approaches $84 as lifting of U.S. travel ban boosts demand

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil rose towards $84 a barrel on Tuesday, gaining for a third session, as the U.S. lifting of travel restrictions and more signs of a global post-pandemic recovery lifted the demand outlook, while supply remained tight. On Monday, travellers took off for the United States...
Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
U.S. Energy Secretary Bursts Out Laughing When Asked Her Plan to Increase Oil Production in America

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm burst out laughing when asked on Friday about her plan to increase oil production in the United States amid increasing gas prices. “In Sturgis, Mich., it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that’s better than in California,” Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene asked Granholm, a former Michigan governor, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America.”
Saudi Arabia raises December Arab Light crude prices to Asia

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco raised its December official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab light crude to $2.70 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, up $1.40 from November, the company said on Friday. The company set the Arab Light OSP to Northwestern Europe at...
Middle East MRO Future Points To More Partnerships

The Middle East’s commercial after-market recovery is expected to occur somewhat more slowly than in other regions due to travel restrictions still in place and the reliance on long-haul widebody traffic. Aviation Week’s 2022 Fleet & MRO Forecast projects an overall aftermarket value of $7.8 billion... Middle East MRO Future...
Middle East Crude-Benchmarks hold firm ahead of Saudi OSPs

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai held firm on Friday as traders look ahead to Saudi Arabia's official selling prices due this weekend for market direction. Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices of light crude grades to Asia in December, supported by...
Oil prices tumble as U.S. intensifies pressure on OPEC for more crude

(Bloomberg) –Oil fell as the U.S. intensified pressure on OPEC+ to boost supplies when it meets on Thursday, while concerns grew that tighter policy from the Federal Reserve will impede growth. West Texas Intermediate futures sank 2.4% after U.S. President Joe Biden blamed OPEC and its allies for inflationary pressure,...
