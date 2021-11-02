CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Badger Project drops lawsuit against La Crosse Police Department

By Emily Haugen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGeXX_0cjafFKs00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) —  A lawsuit against the La Crosse Police Department is no longer moving forward.

The Badger Project, a journalism non-profit that originally filed the suit , has dropped it after the city provided it with public records regarding a former officer.

The lawsuit first came after its managing editor was denied public records regarding a police officer who resigned.

“The lawsuit was dropped because we got what we wanted right away,” said Tom Kamenick, the founder and president of the Wisconsin Transparency Project.

Kamenick is an attorney, and he filed the lawsuit on the Badger Project’s behalf, and he hopes it makes a difference.

“If you’re denying a request, know why you’re doing it and make sure the reasons for doing it are lawful. There are only limited exemptions in the open records law and there’s a default presumption of access,” Kamenick said.

Kamenick filed the lawsuit on the Badger Project’s behalf.

According to Wisconsin law, all public records are open to the public unless the government can point to a specific legal exemption.

In the city’s original denial, Kamenick says they cited a statute that didn’t apply and didn’t explain it.

“They’re supposed to explain their reasoning and explain why this statute covers these records, why the default of access does not apply to these records. And second of all, there is no exemption for internal disciplinary records,” Kamenick said.

This isn’t an uncommon scenario; It’s one Kamenick sees all the time.

“Court after court has held that they cannot withhold those records, especially on a blanket basis,” Kamenick said.

He said about two thirds of the cases he files end quickly… where records get resolved… and fees get dropped.

The La Crosse City Attorney who handled this case was unavailable for comment.

However, he said in an email to the transparency project that the decision to deny those records was made “in error.”

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
Boyer’s Budget Furniture opens in new location
Confusion persists about COVID-19 boosters in La Crosse area
Wisconsin DNR encourages deer donations to help fight hunger
La Crosse’s King Street Kitchen to close its doors for good

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

15,000 items, $2,000 collected during iFeed donations drives in La Crosse, Houston Counties

LA CROSSE AREA (WKBT) – With your help local students collected more than 15,000 items and $2,000 during this weekend’s iFeed donation drive. Collections were held at seven local high schools. Onalaska High School had highest donation total. Hunger Task Force will distribute the items to local food banks. More about the iFeed effort is available here. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

After extended debate, La Crosse County Board votes 24-3 to study forming police advisory committee

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Whether to form an advisory police committee continues to be a contentious issue in La Crosse County, as the county board of supervisors debated the issue at length before voting 24-3 Monday night to create a study committee. The board passed a similar resolution on Oct. 20, to form a committee to study the possibility...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire police ID officers involved and man killed by police after stabbing woman

EAU CLAIRE (WKBT) — The Eau Claire Police Department says LeKenneth Q. Miller stabbed a woman before being shot and killed by police officers. Miller, along with the officers involved, were identified Monday. Officer Kristopher O’Neill and Officer Jason Kaveney were the two Eau Claire officers involved in the incident. Police did not say which officer fired the fatal shot....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crescent-Hokah Superintendent arrested in Houston County

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — The superintendent of the La Crescent-Hokah School District is facing charges of disorderly conduct and domestic assault. La Crescent-Hokah School Superintendent Eric Martinez Police arrested La Crescent-Hokah superintendent Eric Martinez early this morning. After his court appearance, Martinez was released. The charges are still pending, and it’s not clear how the school is going to...
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse MLK award committee seeking nominations

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The committee that brings the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration to La Crosse each year is seeking nominations for the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award. The award, which was established in 2009, recognizes leadership in and commitment to building community, enhancing diversity and working for justice. The committee is looking for...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Badger Project
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse woman arrested for fighting teen, police

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse woman was arrested this week after she was accused of putting a child in a headlock, then fighting with sheriff deputies who were taking her into custody. Connie R. Abraham Lehrke, 54, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with physical abuse of a child and resisting an officer causing injury, both...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse students get lesson in kindness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Students in La Crosse are learning special lessons in kindness. Hintgen Elementary School had a day-long retreat at Central High School to teach students the importance of kindness, to be respectful and to make their school and community a better place. Students had the opportunity to participate in trust-building exercises and to share their feelings...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Great Rivers United Way seeks volunteers to make funding decisions

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Great Rivers United Way is looking for people in our area to help make funding decisions as part of its Community Investment program. The program is what GRUW uses to fulfill funding requests from its certified partners. It needs community volunteers to participate in the grant review program, which they can do from the comfort and safety of their home.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coats for Kids distribution starts Thursday in Tomah

TOMAH (WKBT) — Coats for Kids volunteers will be handing out the items the drive collected starting Thursday in Tomah. After a month of collecting items throughout Monroe County, free coats will be available at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 W. Clifton St. Due to COVID-19, the event will be by appointment only. All volunteers and attendees must wear a...
TOMAH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
293
Followers
244
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy