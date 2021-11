VAN WERT — The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education heard two presentations during its October meeting on Wednesday. Ruth Ann Dowler, Special Education Coordinator, spoke to the Board on issues dealing with students with low incidence disabilities or those with disabilities less commonly experienced. These include visually and hearing impaired, children with verbal skills, those with autism or even mental health issues. Dowler gave examples of the problems these students have on a daily basis and how the staff works to meet their needs. She told the Board, "We are seeing more students who have a variety of disabilities coming through our doors." She added, "Our staff are working very hard to meet all the needs of these students ... I am concerned as we move forward that we continue to look at programming."

