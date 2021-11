With the Colts quick turnaround with two games this week, former Colts center and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday joined the show twice in one week and the vibe was a lot better than the one following the loss to the Titans. Saturday jumped on with Kevin Bowen and Brendan King to discuss the team’s 45-30 win over the New York Jets, the dominant performance by the offensive line and running game, a big man touchdown from Danny Pinter and he finally exacted some revenge on Peyton Manning for his “spanking” comment a couple of weeks ago on the Manning cast.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO