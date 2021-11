We're all just trying to get home safe each day. I spend way too much time browsing r/OSHA and seeing all of the accidents waiting to happen. It's easy for me to feel safe at my desk and not worry about the potential dangers others may face in their workplace. That being said, I was once in a near-fatal car accident in the company vehicle years ago. Aside from that, my professional existence has been fairly cushy.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO