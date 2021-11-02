J.D. Lampley: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

Senior defensive end J.D. Lampley has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

No stranger to big plays under the Friday night lights, Lampley was a catalyst for the Raiders’ defense in Richmond’s regular season-finale win over rival Scotland High School on Friday.

Playing just the first half of a blowout win, Lampley, an East Carolina University verbal commit, led the defensive charge in a 48-21 victory.

Helping the Raiders win their fourth consecutive Sandhills Athletic Conference championship, this is Lampley’s first career recognition as the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week.

Athletic Profile

Age: 17

Birthday: Jan. 22, 2004

Year: Senior

Fall Sport: Football

Position: Defensive End

Years on Varsity: 3.5 years

Height & Weight: 6-4, 290 pounds

Experience: 9 years

SHUTTING DOWN THE SCOTS WITH J.D. LAMPLEY

The Richmond defense worked collaboratively with the offense on Friday, forcing four total turnovers against Scotland. Through the opening two quarters, Richmond held the Fighting Scots to just one touchdown, while the Raiders jumped out to a 48-7 lead.

Lampley recorded five total tackles in the win, including getting the sophomore quarterback Carter Revelle twice for two sacks.

The first one came on second down and forced a 3rd-and-20 situation for Scotland with 11:20 remaining in the second quarter. On the next snap, Lampley pressured Revelle, who threw an interception to senior cornerback Jaleak Gates.

Leading 42-7 with 1:54 to play in the second quarter, Lampley recorded a strip sack on Revelle at the Scotland 44-yard line. There to collect it was junior defensive lineman Urijah McDonald, which led to another score.

Lampley also added three more splash plays in the first half, including knocking down a Revelle pass attempt at the line of scrimmage early in the game.

Near the start of the second quarter, Scotland running back R.J. Nicholson coughed the ball up on a running play, and Lampley was there to give Richmond possession at the Scots’ 17-yard line. It was his second fumble recovery of the season.

With 7:24 left in the first half, Scotland was forced to punt and Lampley broke through the line to contest Bryant Grubbs’ kick. Lampley blocked the kick, which bounced to Gates, who returned it inside the red zone. One play later, the Raiders scored to make it 35-0.

Also used in certain offensive packages, Lampley carried the ball one time for a three-yard gain against the Fighting Scots.

Through 10 games this season, Lampley leads the SAC in tackles for loss (18.0), quarterback sacks (7.0) and quarterback hurries (15). His 44 total tackles rank him 15th in the conference.

J.D. Lampley (55) celebrates after stripping the ball loose and causing a forced fumble against Scotland in the first half. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSES WITH J.D. LAMPLEY

ROSports: Against Scotland last Friday, you put up impressive numbers in the first half on defense and special teams. What was the key to your success and how’s it feel to be so dominant against your rival?

Lampley: “I went out there and did what I was coached to do, which helped me and the team be successful on Friday. My block recognition was really good and that allowed me to know if the play was going to be a run or a pass. Coach (James) Johnson also called a couple of plays that allowed me to get into the backfield a little easier.

“It feels good to be dominant against Scotland because we’ve never lost to them in my four years. The strip sack was probably my favorite play of the game and it feels good to win another conference championship.”

ROSports: You have been one of the most consistent defensive playmakers in the conference this season. What motivates you to be at the top of your game each week?

Lampley: “I like to dominate the person in front of me and just do my job to help the team. I don’t care about stats, I just go out there and do my best. But it is nice to see my hard work pay off. It definitely motivates me to help the team and win games.”

ROSports: The Raiders start their playoff run this Friday against Jack Britt. What are the team’s expectations and how do you hope to contribute?

Lampley: “Of course we want to win a state championship. To do that, we are going to keep doing the things we’ve done to get us this far, and continue to perfect the little things.

“I hope to do my job and will always trust the people around me. If it’s not me, it’s someone else making defensive plays to help us win games.”

ROSports: You’re verbally committed to East Carolina. How has that impacted your play this season and how has playing at Richmond helped prepare you?

Lampley: “It feels good not worrying about where I’m going to college, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd. I’m excited to see what playing in college will be like.

“Being a Raider football player has helped me because we work hard, and Coach (Bryan) Till runs a great program. The winning tradition has also helped me get excited.”

ROSports: Name some coaches who have developed your ability as a football player and who have helped get you ready for the Division I level.

Lampley: “Coach (Milton) Swinnie was my first varsity defensive line coach and he’s really helped me the last three years. He’s taught me most of what I know how to do on defense.

“Coach Till and Coach Johnson have been great defensive coordinators who’ve helped me break down film and get better as a player. And this year, Coach (Spencer) Shaw has helped me perfect my game as a senior.”