Wizards' Davis Bertans: Questionable to return

The Wizards list Beal as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets with a right hip contusion. Beal sat out Friday's 135-134 win over the Pacers due to the hip injury, but he was able to practice Sunday on a limited basis. Though head coach Wes Unseld Jr. expressed confidence that Beal will be ready to play Monday, the star shooting guard's status apparently isn't locked in yet. The Wizards may want to reevaluate Beal during morning shootaround; assuming his hip isn't bothering him too much, he should gain clearance ahead of Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
Comments / 0