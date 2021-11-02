CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Questionable to return

 7 days ago

Bertans is questionable to return to Monday's game against Atlanta after suffering a...

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Officially questionable for Monday

The Wizards list Beal as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets with a right hip contusion. Beal sat out Friday's 135-134 win over the Pacers due to the hip injury, but he was able to practice Sunday on a limited basis. Though head coach Wes Unseld Jr. expressed confidence that Beal will be ready to play Monday, the star shooting guard's status apparently isn't locked in yet. The Wizards may want to reevaluate Beal during morning shootaround; assuming his hip isn't bothering him too much, he should gain clearance ahead of Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
NBA
Spencer Dinwiddie returns to Brooklyn as Nets host Wizards

Rough outing in front of the home crowd. The Brooklyn Nets took on the Charlotte Hornets in their home opener on Sunday afternoon, and after a good first half, got outscored by 25 points after the break and suffered a tough loss. No time to wallow in it so they’ve gotta pick themselves up and get back on the map.
NBA
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma reveals how LeBron James, Anthony Davis changed his career

Kyle Kuzma has been a crucial cog in the Washington Wizards’ 2-1 start to the season – and it hasn’t just been because of his scoring ability. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward has grabbed 13 rebounds per games in his first three contests in Washington. He’s also provided a defensive presence at the forward spot with Rui Hachimura still on the sidelines. Kuzma credits his former teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis for helping turn him into a multi-faceted contributor.
NBA
Wizards' Raul Neto: Questionable with bruised shoulder

Neto (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Neto departed Monday's loss to the Nets after colliding with Kevin Durant and appearing to injure his left shoulder. Luckily, further evaluations revealed that Neto is only dealing with a bruise, so even if he sits out Wednesday, he's probably not looking at an extended absence.
NBA
Raul Neto (shoulder) questionable for Wizards on Wednesday

Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Neto is dealing with a left shoulder contusion, and his ability to suit up on Wednesday is currently in doubt. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours to get a better read on whether he'll play. Should Neto sit, Aaron Holiday and Corey Kispert could see added minutes in the backcourt.
NBA
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable against Wizards

Bogdanovic is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to right ankle soreness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. Bogdanovic scored in double figures during each of the last two contests and averaged 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's held out Thursday, Lou Williams (ankle) and Kevin Huerter (ankle) could see additional run.
NBA
Davis Bertans Not Expected to Play This Week, Listed as Week-To-Week

Bertans listed as week-to-week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards will be without Davis Bertans for, at least, the remainder of this week as he recovers from a left ankle sprain. Bertans suffered the injury in Monday’s game against the Hawks. “He’s probably week-to-week,” coach Wes Unseld Jr....
NBA
Bertans exits Wizards vs. Hawks with left ankle sprain

Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans suffered a left ankle sprain during Washington's Monday night clash in Atlanta, the team announced. He did not return to the game. Bertans took it hard to the rim in the second quarter before Hawks center Gorgui Dieng sent him to the free-throw line, where he proceeded to cash in both shots from the charity stripe while grimacing in pain. Bertans hobbled off the court and did not return.
NBA
Washington Wizards
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Will not return Wednesday

Kuzma (forearm) will not return to Wednesday's contest against the Raptors. Kuzma injured his forearm during the game and it has now been declared a forearm contusion. He will have a chance to get back on the court Friday against the Grizzlies and should be considered questionable for that matchup.
NBA
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Tentatively questionable Friday

Kuzma (forearm) went through Thursday's practice with a wrap on his right forearm/wrist, and coach Wes Unseld Jr. will make a decision on the forward's availability after shootaround Friday ahead of the game against Memphis, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Kuzma exited Wednesday's game against the Raptors due...
NBA
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA

