The unique shape and wooden construction of the former Gentry Photography building on South Main Street in Harrisonburg is reminiscent of a beehive. Erma Showalter, president of Bargain Hive, had a name and theme all picked out and had been searching for a good location for the discount and gift store. When the Gentry building became available, Showalter said she knew it’d be the perfect fit for the business.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO