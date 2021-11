In early 2021, Deb Haaland was sworn in as the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, making her the first Native American cabinet secretary in the history of the United States. A tribal member of the Laguna Pueblo, she was raised in New Mexico, a state that has been home to 35 generations of her family. After becoming the first woman elected to the board of directors for the Laguna nation's development corporation, she managed the state's second largest tribal gaming enterprise. In 2018, she became one of the first two Indigenous women elected to serve in the U.S. Congress.

