Public Safety

COVID-positive DOC detainee escapes

By Gerry Partido
 7 days ago

A COVID-positive Department of Corrections detainee has escaped, DOC director Joe Carbullido confirmed. Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho escaped from the DOC’s facility isolation facility early this morning. More specifically, Camacho escaped from the COVID-19 unit...

