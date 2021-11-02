GDOE reports 7 new COVID student cases; 2 employee cases

ANDOVER (CBS) – School officials in Andover implemented the state’s Test & Stay Program at South Elementary School after an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week. In a letter to families, principal Brenda Lee said there have been 24 positive COVID cases at the school since November 1. Custodians performed a deep clean in classrooms and common areas before school opened on Monday. All students who were checked under the Test & Stay program tested negative for COVID. A number of families kept their children home on Monday as a precaution, Lee said. The principal added that while students with a confirmed case or who is a close contact will have classwork provided by their teacher, anyone who does not fit that criteria will be marked absent and not receive work.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO