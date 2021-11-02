CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

GDOE reports 7 new COVID student cases; 2 employee cases

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, November 1, 2021, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed 7 positive COVID-19 cases involving students. The cases were identified at C.L. Taitano Elementary School (1), Liguan Elementary School (1),...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
pncguam.com

COVID cases continue to drop: only 15 new cases; 39 hospitalized

On Sunday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of 15 new cases of COVID-19 from 376 specimens analyzed on November 6. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, November 8. To date, there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

24 COVID Cases Reported At Andover’s South Elementary School Over Last Week

ANDOVER (CBS) – School officials in Andover implemented the state’s Test & Stay Program at South Elementary School after an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week. In a letter to families, principal Brenda Lee said there have been 24 positive COVID cases at the school since November 1. Custodians performed a deep clean in classrooms and common areas before school opened on Monday. All students who were checked under the Test & Stay program tested negative for COVID. A number of families kept their children home on Monday as a precaution, Lee said. The principal added that while students with a confirmed case or who is a close contact will have classwork provided by their teacher, anyone who does not fit that criteria will be marked absent and not receive work.
ANDOVER, MA
pncguam.com

6 test positive for COVID-19 from Catholic schools

Archdiocese of Agaña schools have reported that six individuals tested positive for COVID-19 between the period of Oct. 29 to 12 noon., Nov. 5, 2021. Five are students and one is an employee. Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School reports that two students have tested positive while Saint Anthony Catholic School,...
EDUCATION
pncguam.com

3 COVID-linked deaths reported

The Joint Information Center (JIC) was notified of three (3) COVID-19-related fatalities. The 243rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Guam on November 1, 2021. The patient was a 42-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on November 1, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 11,589 New Cases, 60 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 11,589 new coronavirus cases and 60 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,597,065 cases and 31,915 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,245 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 573 in ICUs. The state says 14,228,609 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,496,173 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pncguam.com

CDC team arrives on Guam to study COVID dead on arrival cases

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) team is now on Guam to support case investigation and address the “dead on arrival” (DOA) cases related to COVID-19. Department of Public Health and Social Services public information officer Janela Carrera confirmed to NewsTalk K57 that three members of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

Preliminary COVID test results: 38 new cases; 43 hospitalized

On Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of 38 new cases of COVID-19 from 509 specimens analyzed on November 5. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, November 8. To date, there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

7 new COVID cases in the CNMI; total now 350 cases

Seven (7) additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 350 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals were identified and confirmed through surveillance testing on Nov. 5, 2021. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Index Case#Gdoe#Liguan Elementary School#Inarajan Middle School
pncguam.com

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines arrive; vaccinations for children ages 5-11 to begin Tuesday

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) has received the much-anticipated shipment of 7,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccines. DPHSS continues to collaborate with key stakeholders, such as the Guam Department of Education (GDOE), Catholic, charter, and private schools to plan for and schedule school-based immunization of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. DPHSS continues to communicate with enrolled providers to plan for the expansion of vaccinations to pediatric populations.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Some Mass. School Districts Will Host COVID Vaccine Clinics For Kids 5-11

SALEM (CBS) – As the state opens roughly 500 different locations to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19, one familiar place will play a part in the distribution: their schools. Cities and towns like Salem, Cambridge, and Littleton have already announced vaccine clinics to be held for the younger age group at their schools. “Right away we were looking for a way to get access to our families at the schools, directly at the schools,” said Salem superintendent of schools Dr. Stephen Zrike. “The timing could not be better. We are going into the winter season, into the holidays.” Salem has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pncguam.com

Cumulative COVID test results: 49 new cases; CAR score down to 7.2

On Monday, DPHSS reported five (5) new cases of COVID-19 out of 166 tests performed on November 7. One (1) case was identified through contact tracing. An additional 44 cases were also reported Monday as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported November 6 – 7. Official case counts for the past weekend results are as follows:
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5dc.com

8 elementary school students treated after ingesting 'substance'

WALDORF, Md. - Eight students at C Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf were treated at the scene after ingesting "some type of edible," Charles County fire officials say. Fire officials initially said the students would be taken to local hospitals, and a number of ambulances responded to the scene....
WALDORF, MD
pncguam.com

GDOE parents will be surveyed to determine if they want their kids vaccinated

With the Department of Public Health and Social Services asking the Guam Department of Education to be involved in the rollout of pediatric vaccinations, GDOE is helping coordinate the sending of surveys to the parents of GDOE students aged 5 to 11 to determine if they want their children to be vaccinated.
KIDS
CBS Miami

Broward Schools To Begin On-Site Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. The youngest members of our society told CBS4’s Ashley Dyer, they’re ready to get vaccinated. “I feel really happy because once I get my vaccine it means I don’t need to worry that much about COVID anymore,” said 9-year-old Kardhik Sambadh, a third grader at Country Hills Elementary. “I think it’s really good because I don’t want to get sick,” said Nikita Anthony. Jenny Thoppin said as soon as the school district called her, she signed up her...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy