The Notre Dame football team takes on Virginia in Week 11, and here are three things to keep an eye on throughout the matchup. The Notre Dame football team goes into their Week 11 matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers with an 8-1 record, and a real chance of winning out the rest of the way. This is one of two road games to close the three-game stretch to end the season and one that is a must-win if they want to continue to move up the rankings for a CFP berth.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO