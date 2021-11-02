CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos GM George Paton, executive John Elway react to Von Miller trade

By Ryan O’Halloran
Denver Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the trade to send outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round draft picks in 2022, members of the Broncos organization issued statements:. Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis. “Von Miller is a franchise icon who has been a remarkable player for the Denver Broncos...

www.denverpost.com

denverbroncos.com

Statements from Joe Ellis, George Paton, Vic Fangio and John Elway

"Von Miller is a franchise icon who has been a remarkable player for the Denver Broncos over the last 11 years. An All-Decade linebacker and Super Bowl MVP, Von made extraordinary contributions to our team while building a legacy as one of the greatest Broncos of all-time. Off the field, he was our Man of the Year nominee who impacted countless people through his foundation and tremendous personal generosity.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NBC New York

Broncos Trade Von Miller to Rams in Blockbuster Deal

Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams in blockbuster deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams already had two of the NFL’s scariest defenders in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Now, they have a three-headed monster. The Rams are acquiring eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller from...
Broncos GM George Paton: 'We're not approaching a rebuild'

With their trade of Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the Denver Broncos shipped off the face of the franchise. Thus, the question begging to be asked is what does the future of the franchise hold for the Broncos, who take a 4-4 record into a Sunday matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys for the first game of the post-Von era?
Denver Post

Tim Patrick turns in another reliable performance, with 44-yard TD catch, 3 first-down receptions in Broncos’ win over Cowboys

Tim Patrick is crushing his audition for free agency. Patrick continued his superb season Sunday at AT&T Stadium, leading the Broncos with 85 receiving yards on four catches in Denver’s 30-16 rout of Dallas. His performance included a 44-yard touchdown catch as well as three first-down catches on third-and-long. Patrick continues to be Mr. Reliable.
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from Broncos GM George Paton's Post-Trade Deadline Presser

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Denver Broncos GM George Paton made a total of four trades — two transactions to add players to the roster and two dealing players away. The most significant move was trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for their second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Denver Post

Broncos back-up QB Drew Lock ruled out of today’s game due to COVID-19 protocols

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Broncos announced this morning that back-up quarterback Drew Lock will not be available for today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys due to COVID-19 protocols. The team made the announcement around 7:45 a.m. local time. According to a league source, Lock reported to the Broncos that he...
Denver Post

Kiszla: Von who? They don’t need no stinkin’ Vonster. Broncos rediscover their sassy in 30-16 victory against Dallas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — On their way to the glue factory, the left-for-dead Broncos hopped off the cart, got up and danced. As he jogged to the Denver locker room after a delightfully unexpected 30-16 thrashing of Dallas here Sunday, even buttoned-down Justin Simmons couldn’t keep the ya-ya’s inside him. The classy Denver defender paused for a heartbeat in a corridor of AT&T Stadium, looked over his shoulder and shouted in my face:
Denver Post

Broncos game balls, notable Week 9 quotes following win over Cowboys and looking ahead to Week 10 versus Eagles

Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 30-16 win over the Cowboys in Week 9 to improve to 5-4. The rookie running back broke out with his first-100 yard game in an overall dominant showing by the Broncos’ rushing attack. Along with Melvin Gordon’s 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, Williams paced the Broncos with 111 yards on 17 carries. That included a 30-yard bulldozing to set up a field goal early in the fourth quarter, and a 10-yard first down run to set up another McManus try later in the quarter.
