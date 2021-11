The Coral Springs Charter football team won five games but ended their season after falling short of making the postseason in 2021. The Panthers finished in seventh place in their division, and with playoffs being ranked on the strength of schedule (RPI), the Panthers fell .10 away from the sixth spot after Pine Crest School. They beat the Panthers 44-16 in their game at FAU Stadium and play La Salle High School in their opening playoff game.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO