CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Polar Express Auditions

Julissa Ortiz is aboard the Polar Express and they're having auditions for their performers! See how you can be a performer on the Polar Express!
ENTERTAINMENT
presspubs.com

Expressing positive vibrations

Alysss Parkhurst danced with a group of students onstage at Otter Lake Elementary School during the drum and dance event sponsored by the American Indian Education Department in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day last week. According to organizers, the purpose of the event was to showcase American Indian culture in an inviting way. — Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications.
THEATER & DANCE
buffalorising.com

Spotlight On Inclusivity in the Arts: Starlight Studio and Art Gallery

For this month’s spotlight, I had the opportunity to visit two organizations whose focus is inclusivity in the arts to speak with the artists about their projects. The talented artists at Starlight Studio and Art Gallery and the dazzling cast, staff, and writers at Unique Theatre Company are both creating captivating works that you definitely won’t want to miss.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay White
hooplanow.com

Art to Eat By: Cookbooks as Record and Expression

From medieval coronation banquets with elaborate sugar sculptures known as subtleties to the technicolor party food of the 1960s, food as art has long been tied to the enjoyable and meaningful experience of dining. Curated by Eric Ensley and Diane Ray, this exhibit in the University of Iowa Libraries Special...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlight Express#Jc
8 News Now

Santa Clothes Event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- The Las Vegas Rotary Club is hosting their annual Santa Clothes event. Check out our interview to learn more about it.
LIFESTYLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & His Team Involved In Fist Fight At ComplexCon: Watch

Offset made an appearance at ComplexCon 2021 this weekend, but it didn't go as seamlessly as he had probably hoped. Just outside of the No Jumper booth, the Migos rapper was involved in a fistfight as members of his entourage appeared to jump a man. The rapper was spotted wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'DWTS': Olivia Jade Giannulli's Elimination Has Fans Overjoyed

Dancing With the Stars eliminated not one, but two celebrities on Monday night. During the quarterfinals, the show said goodbye to both Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jimmie Allen. Naturally, the episode's wild events had numerous viewers sharing their thoughts on the outcome, and when it comes to Giannulli specifically, fans are more than thrilled that the controversial star was eliminated.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wrestlinginc.com

Former WCW Star Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
WWE
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Kevin Costner leads the series as family man John Dutton, who heads up the Yellowstone Ranch. In real life, Kevin is something of a family man himself and is both a father and a grandfather! The 66-year-old has been married twice over his lifetime. He got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. While together, they welcomed three children: daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe. All three are now in their thirties and have children of their own.
8 News Now

8 News Now

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy