CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemmons, NC

New ALDI store coming to Clemmons

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A new ALDI is opening this month in Clemmons. The supermarket chain will open a new store at 2455 Market Center Dr. this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. According to the company,...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Our State: Make squash the star of your Thanksgiving table

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We feast in November thanks to one of our favorite holidays: Thanksgiving!. You can make your feast one you will always remember by adding farm-fresh items grown in North Carolina to your holiday dinner menu. Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State. Wells reminded...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

No more masks inside government buildings in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Kernersville lifted it’s mask requirement inside governmental facilities and buildings after enforcing it since Aug. 6, 2021. Town Manager Curtis Swisher enforced the masking rule due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. This decision to lift the mandate was made after the town of Cary did the same thing a week prior.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, NC
Clemmons, NC
Business
City
Clemmons, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Food Drink#New Aldi#2455 Market Center Dr#Wfmy News
WFMY NEWS2

There's a llama on the loose... again

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It all started with a few phone calls to High Point Police. "I've worked here for more than a decade and I've never seen anything like this before," said Officer Holly Lackey of The High Point Animal Control, "residents were seeing a llama wander through their yards until finally, we found him."
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy