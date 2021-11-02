New ALDI store coming to Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A new ALDI is opening this month in Clemmons. The supermarket chain will open a new store at 2455 Market Center Dr. this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. According to the company,...www.wfmynews2.com
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A new ALDI is opening this month in Clemmons. The supermarket chain will open a new store at 2455 Market Center Dr. this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. According to the company,...www.wfmynews2.com
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0