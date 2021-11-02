ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shingle Springs, CA

Demonstrators gather at Ponderosa High School for ‘No Mandate Monday’

By Eytan Wallace, Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 2021-11-02

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kCxx_0cjaJqpx00

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — Students, parents and teachers demonstrated at Ponderosa High School Monday to demand an end to the mask mandate.

Organizers called the demonstration “No Mandate Monday.”

“It’s about choice. You should be able to choose whether you want to wear a mask,” said senior Alexis Wagner. “You shouldn’t be forced to. If you want to wear one, that’s fine, but don’t force me to do it.”

COVID-19’s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

Wagner said she stood up for what she believed in, refusing to wear a mask in class two weeks ago. At that point, she said the school separated her from masked students, ultimately placing her in another room.

“I didn’t like how I was being treated. I was like, ‘If you’re going to run your school that way, then I’m going to leave,’” Wagner told FOX40.

And that’s exactly what she did but not before her message garnered momentum.

Last week, about 50 students attended class maskless in protest.

Moderna: FDA delaying decision on its shot for adolescents

Also appearing without a mask, in solidarity with the students, was Ponderosa High School technology teacher Mike Wilkes, who the El Dorado Union High School District later placed on administrative leave.

“We all are complicit in continuing to agree and go on with these indefinite mask mandates and vaccine mandates,” Wilkes said. “And the common excuse that we just have to do what the state wants doesn’t hold up anymore. We need to unite with people who are like-minded and say no.”

The California Department of Public Health says masks are a key defense against spreading and contracting the highly-contagious coronavirus — a primary reason why they say they implemented the K-12 statewide mandate.

Wilkes’ brother and Ponderosa High School math teacher John Wilkes said he looks forward to the mandate being lifted.

“There’s a lot on this campus that are afraid to say anything right now. If there’s one thing you could put on the news for me, it would be that there are so many people out there who are afraid because they don’t want to lose their job,” John Wilkes said.

Organizers said they’ll continue to hold these rallies each Monday until state leaders do away with the mandate.

“They should listen to us. If you want to wear a mask, you can, but don’t force us to do it,” Wagner said. “We don’t want to and we’re not happy this way.”

The state will enact the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren , Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at the beginning of October. The mandate aims to have all students in seventh through 12th grades vaccinated by next fall once the shots gain final federal approval for everyone 12 and over.

The El Dorado Union High School District released the following statement to FOX40 Monday morning:

We can confirm that Michael Wilkes is an employee of the El Dorado Union High School District; however, the District is not legally permitted to discuss personnel matters.

Ponderosa High School and the El Dorado Union High School District are working to provide a high quality education to all students while adhering to California Department of Public Health guidelines that mandate face coverings for students while indoors. Per those guidelines, students who are unable to wear a face covering and do not have a face covering waiver from a medical doctor are offered a temporary independent study location on campus until a long-term independent study option can be put in place. We look forward to the time when the Governor’s face covering mandate is lifted. Students and parents are encouraged to voice their opinions to their state and local elected officials.

Serena Fuson, Executive Assistant to Superintendent Ron Carruth

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

How Stockton Unified’s lack of stable superintendent can affect students

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Changes are coming to the Stockton Unified school board after Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. resigned after just one year on the job.  The district said Ramirez Jr. resigned because he “found it necessary to care for his elderly parents.”  According to a San Joaquin County civil grand jury report, the high […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Dozens march in Sacramento Pride parade’s return as in-person event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Pride Celebration continued Sunday with a march to the capitol.  It’s the first time in three years that participants got the chance to attend in person, as COVID-19 previously forced the annual event to go remote.  “We’re so happy to be out here, and to have people be out […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

UC Davis reschedules graduation due to heat

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to recent extreme heat, UC Davis has adjusted their graduation ceremonies to keep graduates and their guests safe, according to a recent update from the university. Student’s began crossing the stage at 7:30 a.m. at the UC Davis Health Stadium with hopes of getting every student across before the afternoon […]
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shingle Springs, CA
Education
City
Shingle Springs, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
FOX40

Superintendent of Stockton Unified School District resigns

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Unified School District said on Thursday that its superintendent, John Ramirez Jr., resigned.  The district said Ramirez Jr. resigned because he “found it necessary to care for his elderly parents.”  “I am humbled and I appreciate the Board’s support in this transition. Even though I will not be Superintendent, I […]
FOX40

Sac PRIDE traffic closures in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several roadways in downtown Sacramento will be closed Sunday for the Sac PRIDE parade that will start at 11 a.m. at Southside Park. For those wanting to get to the march and watch any location along 10th street will give a view of the parade. The following streets will be closed […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Solano County student injures 3 others at school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a student at Tolenas Acadamy injured three other students Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the academy on Tolenas Road in unincorporated Fairfield after getting a call around 10:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 14-year-old student stabbed another teen with a sharp piece of […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sac Metro Fire challenged by burning Tesla

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Sacramento Metro Fire arrived at a wrecking yard where a Tesla was fully ingulfed in flames and when firefighters attempted to extinguish the electric vehicle the fire would reignite, according to Metro Fire. Metro Fire said that the fire started in the battery compartment and that there did […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wilkes
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX40

7 people taken to hospital during UC Davis commencement ceremony

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The UC Davis Fire Department said seven people were taken to area hospitals during the university’s commencement ceremony on Friday. The university also ended graduation ceremonies early Friday due to the high temperatures. UC Davis said the UC Davis Fire Department, Fire Prevention Services, and Environmental Health and Safety “urged” the […]
FOX40

Dodgers and River Cats comment on death of U.S. Marine John J. Sax

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Sacramento River Cates released statements on Saturday about the death of Steve Sax’s son, Capt. John J. Sax of Placer County, in a military aircraft crash on Wednesday. “The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Sax’s son, John, and the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Ponderosa High School#Maskless
FOX40

Heat affecting plans for local events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While it’s not summer officially, the extreme heat continues to stick around the region. The triple-digit temperatures forced many people and events in the area to reevaluate how to stay safe. “It was a mad dash to the finish,” Jason Alviar, with Sac Pride, said. After a two-year pause, the Pride […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento residents getting new water restrictions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of West Sacramento is implementing some new water restrictions starting Friday. Changes are going into effect up and down California. It’s all in an effort to get people to save water amidst the ongoing drought. But one major change for West Sacramento residents is the watering schedule, which […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two Winters High School students killed in ATV accident identified

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens were killed near Winters on Thursday in an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crashing into a tree, according to CHP Solano. The two teens have been identified by Winters High School, which the two attended. The teens have been identified as Michael Bazan, 14, and Noah Lichwa, 14. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
FOX40

CAL FIRE: Brandie Fire forward progress stopped, 50% contained

LOMA RICA, Calif — A large vegetation fire being called the Brandie Fire is currently burning in Loma Rica in Yuba County, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. As of 7:14 a.m. on Sunday, the Brandie Fire has reached 50% containment has burned 80 acres, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer said at 5:41 […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Pools seeing shortage of lifeguards as summer nears

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The hot temperatures mean more people are looking for ways to escape the heat. For many, that’s a visit to the nearest pool, and it creates a demand for lifeguards, especially to watch over young swimmers. Guillermo Navarro, the recreation coordinator at Cosumnes CSD, said right now they’re staffed at about […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California Senate District 8 2022 Primary

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Residents in California’s 8th state senate district voted in the primary for a new representative on June 7. The current senate district numbered ‘8” is vastly different in size and location than the senate district that was numbered “8” prior to the 2021 redistricting cycle.  District 8 now covers much of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy