‘It cost him’: Florida TikToker busted for doing burnout in front of officer

By WFLA, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida social media influencer was caught on camera Friday doing a burnout through a red light, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

Police say Damaury Mikula, known for his influencer accounts on TikTok , Instagram and YouTube, was driving along State Road 54 when he pulled up to a red light in his gray Dodge Challenger. FHP says Mikula’s right turn signal was on and his windows were down as he glanced in the direction of an officer waiting in traffic a few cars behind.

Video from FHP shows the gray Challenger doing a “burnout” through the intersection, smoking the tires.

Police say Mikula was “clearly showing an exhibition of speed” when he took evasive action and continued to accelerate well past 100 mph.

“…his state of mind was that he is young, makes a lot of money, and has a fast car and he can do whatever he wants.”

Trooper W. Kelly

Shortly after, FHP arrived at Mikula’s home where he was arrested “nearly immediately” without incident.

According to police, Mikula told police he blogs his life on social media and earns approximately $400,000-$450,000 per year, adding he saw officers attempting to stop him, but thought the interaction would be over if he got away.

    Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol
    Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol
    Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

“Mr. Mikula advised his state of mind was that he is young, makes a lot of money, and has a fast car and he can do whatever he wants,” Trooper W. Kelly said. “Mr. Mikula advised he wanted to do something fun for three seconds, and it cost him.”

