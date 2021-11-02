Woman sexually assaulted in Mission Bay restroom

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Investigators sought Monday to identify and track down a man who sexually assaulted a woman over the weekend in a public restroom at Mission Bay.

The assailant attacked the victim from behind Sunday night in the lavatory in the De Anza Cove area, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

Police released no detailed description of the attacker.

“It is still early in the investigation, and detectives are gathering evidence,” Lt. Carmelin Rivera said Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.