CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman sexually assaulted in Mission Bay restroom

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pnf0K_0cjaB0B600

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Investigators sought Monday to identify and track down a man who sexually assaulted a woman over the weekend in a public restroom at Mission Bay.

The assailant attacked the victim from behind Sunday night in the lavatory in the De Anza Cove area, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

California sends out 1.1 million new stimulus checks

Police released no detailed description of the attacker.

“It is still early in the investigation, and detectives are gathering evidence,” Lt. Carmelin Rivera said Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Anza, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mission Bay#Weather#City News Service Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy