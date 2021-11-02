BBB offers tips for picking a contractor to fix a heater

As the temperatures drop, some people are turning on their heaters and finding them broken.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips to help with the search for contractor to fix it.

The Bureau recommends researching a company’s background and licensing.

Also, get at least three cost estimates for any work.

And, consider when you schedule the service, as there may be a difference in prices for weekend and weekday services.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.