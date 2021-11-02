CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB offers tips for picking a contractor to fix a heater

By Payton Holloway
 7 days ago
As the temperatures drop, some people are turning on their heaters and finding them broken.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips to help with the search for contractor to fix it.

The Bureau recommends researching a company’s background and licensing.

Also, get at least three cost estimates for any work.

And, consider when you schedule the service, as there may be a difference in prices for weekend and weekday services.

