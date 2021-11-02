CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Man arrested in connection to double homicide near Jackson Co.

By Jenna Maddox
 7 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Georgia man is in jail in connection to a double murder that occurred just across the state line from Jackson County.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have named Kelly Kennedy the suspect in the death of an elderly couple.

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia found Kennedy on Sunday afternoon. He was driving the couple’s missing car near their property in Donaldsonville, Ga.

Authorities said they found the woman’s body at the home, and they believed the man’s body was thrown in the Chattahoochee River.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assists with Seminole County homicide victim search

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called in to search for the man’s body near Neal’s Landing, a park next to the river in Bascom, Fla.

Divers found the man’s body on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s never easy when we have to get involved in cases like this, but given the circumstances, we were just happy to have resources that could help out a neighboring agency and also just help bring some closure somewhat to a tragic event,” Captain Wesley Burch with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Medical examiners in Florida will perform the autopsy on the man since his body was found across the state line.

The GBI said they plan to identify the victims soon. Kennedy will be officially charged after his warrants are complete.

WMBB

Two arrested after making counterfeit bills in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly making and using counterfeit money in Panama City. Officers said Neal Pollman, 41, was found with multiple personal identification items that did not belong to him, including a Florida driver’s license he allegedly used to book the hotel room he was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help as they search for a missing man. Nicholas Hollis was last seen on October 19 and was in the company of Stefon Gaines, deputies wrote in a news release. No further information was released about the situation. “If you […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WJHG suspect explained motive to investigators

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of cutting cable lines and taking WJHG off the air Sunday told investigators that he was trying to send a message. Nicholas Allen Johnson, 51, of Panama City Beach, was arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies while walking on Front Beach Road near the station Thursday […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Man charged for vandalizing Channel 7 equipment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The person who knocked a local television station off the air for almost two days this week was arrested, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief. Investigators said Johnson cut at least 9 cables behind WJHG completely killing the ability for the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man dead after shooting in Miramar Beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miramar Beach man is dead after being shot by someone that he knew. The shooting occurred at the Pointe of View Condominiums. He was found inside one of the condominiums. A call was placed to 911 around 9 p.m. Friday night. Nearly two hours later someone in connection with […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
