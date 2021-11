The future of ROH will reportedly focus on non-contracted indie talent once the company returns from their hiatus in April 2022 with Supercard of Honor. As noted, ROH announced on Wednesday that after December’s Final Battle pay-per-view they will be going on a hiatus during the first quarter of 2022 so that they can “reimagine” the company and hopefully return with a fan-focused product in April with the Supercard of Honor event. They still have November TV tapings scheduled for Baltimore, and then Final Battle will be it until April 2022 as they have a venue booked for WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas, presumably for Supercard of Honor. You can click here for the original report on ROH’s statement, and click here for the latest update on ROH talent releases, the status of the ROH TV show, and more. You can also click here for reactions from ROH wrestlers.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO