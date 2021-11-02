CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siler City, NC

Suspect may be hiding in High Point after man shot in head in Siler City, police say

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Siler City police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot twice — once in the head — Friday night.

The shooting took place around 9:45 p.m. during an argument outside a home along North Chatham Street, according to Siler City Police Lt. Jason Boyd.

A 23-year-old man was wounded in the shooting. Initially, bystanders tried to take him to a hospital in a car, but an ambulance arrived.

As of Monday afternoon, the victim is still being treated for injuries at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, Boyd said.

After interviewing witnesses and others, an arrest warrant was issued for a man in the shooting, according to Boyd.

Grayling Antonio Matthews, 30, of Siler City is now wanted by police, Boyd said.

Matthews “knows that he is wanted” and has now gone into hiding, Boyd said. Police believe Matthews might be in High Point.

No other information was released about the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

