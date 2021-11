The Berrien County Board of Commissioners has passed on some funding that would help pay for COVID-19 response in schools. During Thursday’s meeting, some members of the public asked the board to reject the $24,000 that would have been used to contract with RESA to respond to COVID, saying the funds would be used for testing. Commissioner Ezra Scott proposed a motion to table the resolution accepting the state funds.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO