Politics

Police Officers Pension Trust Fund Board Meeting

townofsurfsidefl.gov
 7 days ago

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE TOWN OF SURFSIDE POLICE OFFICERS PENSION TRUST FUND BOARD WILL MEET ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2021 AT...

townofsurfsidefl.gov

Kansas City Star

KC police board approves $281 million budget that includes pay raises for officers

In an effort to add more police officers and increase their pay, members of the Board of Police Commissioners on Friday approved the Kansas City Police Department’s operating budget for $281 million in the next fiscal year. The budget guarantees that $135 million will be dedicated to cover pay increases...
Kansas City Star

Mayor urges KC police board to block funds for salaries from going to pay settlements

Mayor Quinton Lucas continued to push the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday to ensure money set aside for salaries is not used to pay legal settlements. The police board met via teleconference for just over an hour as they continued talks on the police department’s future spending. Much of the conversation was dominated by pay increases for officers and contingency spending.
KANSAS CITY, MO
State
Florida State
swark.today

City Board Meets to Discuss Airport Projects, General Millage, Firemen’s Pension, Ladder Truck Nozzle

The Hope City Board of Directors met Tuesday night to discuss several airport projects, a pair of millage ordinances, and to consider a bid for a ladder truck nozzle. The board heard from Mary Fair and Jessica Vinson, who presented the CIP (capital improvement plan) that included drainage improvements. The board decided to adopt the improvement plan.
INFORUM

Fargo police advisory and oversight board meets rocky reception before City Commission

FARGO — Police Chief David Zibolski presented a proposal for a citizen advisory and oversight board he said will build public trust by increasing transparency and accountability of the police force. The proposed ordinance was subjected to spirited discussion by city commissioners on Monday, Nov. 1, with a 3-2 majority...
Daily Herald

Hanover Township Mental Health Board awards funding at October meeting

The Hanover Township Mental Health Board approved $10,000 in capital funding to Journeys: The Road Home during their meeting on Oct. 26. Funds will support Journeys' construction of a two-story facility in Palatine to serve Township residents with critical supportive services, shelter and permanent or transitional housing. Founded in 2001, the non-profit agency provides shelter, social services and housing to the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless in 37 towns in north/northwest suburban Cook County.
News Break
Politics
thesunpapers.com

Police officer and chaplains sworn in at Oct. 25 council meeting

Gloucester Township Council began its Oct. 25 meeting with Mayor David Mayer swearing in police officer Patrick Martina and new chaplain Deacon Kenneth Carpinell, and recognized Pastor Linda Davis for her service in the chaplain program through September 2021. Police Chief David Harkins explained that the chaplain program was introduced...
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County School Board meets with local officials on funding for capital projects

ERWIN — The Unicoi County Board of Education met with leaders from Erwin, Unicoi and Unicoi County on Thursday to seek additional funding for three major capital projects. The school system is looking for help in funding a new gymnasium for Unicoi Elementary School, a new track and new tennis courts.
Daily Californian

Berkeley Police Accountability Board meeting discusses working toward police reformation

The Berkeley Police Accountability Board, or PAB, discussed police reform and received a report from the city police chief at its regular meeting Wednesday. During the public comment session at the start of the meeting, Berkeley resident Kitt Saginor expressed frustration with how the city government handles new policies on police conduct. According to Saginor, the city government institutes plans, yet always “manages to go around in circles.”
BERKELEY, CA
cambridgema.gov

Regular Meeting of the Police Review & Advisory Board

Report from CPD Professional Standards Unit Director James Mulcahy. Motion to Meet in Executive Session Pursuant to Section 21(a)(1) of the Open Meeting Law to Discuss Complaints CC-2021-001 and CC-2021-002 Pending Before the Board. The Board will adjourn the meeting at the end of the executive session. To view the...
wesb.com

Former Police Chief Bartlett Receives Pension

The Bradford City Police Pension Board granted pension to former Police Chief Hiel Bartlett before the Bradford City Council Meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting proper, a concerned citizen asked the council why they approved Bartlett’s pension after the controversial arrest of Matthew Confer. City Administrator Chris Lucco explained the...
BRADFORD, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor’s Office Seeking Community Grant Reviewers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications to become a community grant reviewer with Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) opened Monday. Applicants chosen will review grant applications from community-based organizations looking to promote public safety in their respective neighborhoods. MONSE began accepting grant requests through its grants portal on Oct. 1. “We are excited about this next step in the grant application review process,” Mayor Scott said. “I want to encourage anyone committed to building a better, safer Baltimore to apply to be a MONSE Community Grant Reviewer. This is about centering our communities in the conversation about how to enhance public safety in a meaningful and sustainable way.” The Mayor’s Office said anyone that has an interest in or is an expert in MONSE’s five funding priorities are encouraged to apply. Those priorities are: Community Violence Intervention, Youth Justice, Community Healing, Victim Services, and Re-entry. The application to be a reviewer consists of four questions and is due Dec. 3. If an applicant is selected, a selection notification will come Dec. 7. Complete the four-question application at monse.baltimorecity.gov.
BALTIMORE, MD

