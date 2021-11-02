Police Officers Pension Trust Fund Board Meeting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications to become a community grant reviewer with Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) opened Monday. Applicants chosen will review grant applications from community-based organizations looking to promote public safety in their respective neighborhoods. MONSE began accepting grant requests through its grants portal on Oct. 1. “We are excited about this next step in the grant application review process,” Mayor Scott said. “I want to encourage anyone committed to building a better, safer Baltimore to apply to be a MONSE Community Grant Reviewer. This is about centering our communities in the conversation about how to enhance public safety in a meaningful and sustainable way.” The Mayor’s Office said anyone that has an interest in or is an expert in MONSE’s five funding priorities are encouraged to apply. Those priorities are: Community Violence Intervention, Youth Justice, Community Healing, Victim Services, and Re-entry. The application to be a reviewer consists of four questions and is due Dec. 3. If an applicant is selected, a selection notification will come Dec. 7. Complete the four-question application at monse.baltimorecity.gov.

