The truth is that the Ford Focus Electric was an utter and complete failure compared to most of Ford’s lineup. During the time it was on sale between 2011 and 2019 here in the United States, Ford averaged a sales volume of around 1,125 examples per year. In fairness, it was one of the first big steps that Ford took into electrification, and now it seems like it may have been a little ahead of its time – especially now that the Ford Mach-E is, you know, such a hit.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO