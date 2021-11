Dutch master Rembrandt painted Militia Company of District II under the Command of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq (better known as The Night Watch) in 1642 and could never have predicted the strange life this painting would lead. In 1715, two panels were cut from the sides of the painting so that it would fit nicely between two doors in Amsterdam’s City Hall. In 1975, it was attacked with a knife. And, in 1990, it was splashed with acid. Even more unimaginable, until recently, is the technology that has been used to study and conserve the painting in what is referred to as Operation...

VISUAL ART ・ 17 HOURS AGO