CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

‘Smart’ motorway rollout must be stopped until safety assured, MPs warn government

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHsdZ_0cjZmK4z00

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to pause the rollout of so-called “smart” motorways until the safety of motorists can be assured.

A cross-party group of MPs has called for a halt on motorways which ditch hard shoulders and adopt new, digital traffic management methods.

Campaigners have long argued that the scrapping of hard shoulders has put drivers at greater risk of accidents – condemning what they call “death trap highways”.

In a scathing new report, MPs on the transport select committee said the government has failed to deliver on promises to bring in safety improvements to stretches of smart motorway.

The committee said it was time to stop any further rollout of smart motorways until five years of safety data is available and improvements can be independently evaluated.

The use of smart, all-lane running motorways – with the conversion of the hard shoulder into a “live” lane for traffic – were first introduced in 2014.

Since then, the stretch of all-lane-running motorways has expanded from 29 miles to 141 miles, prompting campaign groups such as RAC and Smart Motorways Kill to call for the reinstatement of hard shoulders.

Some 53 people are thought to have died on smart motorways – with at least four coroners citing the lack of hard shoulder as playing a significant part in the road deaths they were investigating.

The Department for Transport (DfT) and Highways England promised safety improvements on these sections of road, but the MPs report concluded those steps do not fully address the risks associated with the removal of the hard shoulder.

The government’s decision last year that all new smart motorways will be all-lane-running motorways was “premature”, the report also stated.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chair of the Transport Committee, said: “The minister for roads described England’s all-lane running smart motorways as ‘the most scrutinised 141 miles of road in the world’.

The MP added: “It is right we do [scrutinise] because lives have been lost and many motorists feel unsafe using them. More action is needed to demonstrate their worth.”

In the 2016, the government told the committee that new safety technology would be installed to allow “live” traffic lanes to be closed more quickly – but the report found it had not yet been introduced on all smart motorways.

The committee has called for emergency refuge areas to be retrofitted to existing smart motorways at a maximum of one mile apart, and for the Office of Rail and Road to be handed new powers to evaluate safety measures.

Mr Merriman said: “Only when these safety measures have been brought in, when enough time has been afforded to assess the safety of smart motorways over a longer period … should we move to roll out more miles of smart motorway.”

Jim McMahon, the shadow transport secretary, said the report confirmed the Labour Party’s longstanding position that ministers had been “wrong” to press ahead with smart motorways.

He added: “Reinstating the hard shoulder while full investigations are carried out need not be costly – the transport secretary could do so with a single phone call. The government must finally listen to what it is being told by countless victims’ families, or we face more tragedy on our roads.”

A DfT spokesperson said the department was pleased that the committee “recognises that reinstating the hard shoulder on all all-lane running motorways could put more drivers and passengers at risk of death and serious injury”.

The spokesperson added: “We recognise that improvements have not always been made as quickly as they could have been in the past, but as the committee has set out, the transport secretary is absolutely committed to making smart motorways as safe as possible, including committing £500m on upgrades and the faster rollout of Stopped Vehicle Detection.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Smart motorway tech rollout is 'reckless': Operator gives damning verdict on traffic alert system in email warning to hundreds of his colleagues

Terrified National Highways staff have accused bosses of ‘recklessly and negligently’ rolling out flawed technology that is putting lives at risk, the Daily Mail can reveal. In a scathing email to hundreds of staff, an operator warned it is ‘only a matter of time until someone is seriously hurt or...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Smart motorway deaths: Coffins protest planned

Campaigners are set to carry 38 coffins across London to the Department for Transport headquarters to demand smart motorways are scrapped. The protest has been organised by Claire Mercer, widow of Jason Mercer, who was killed on the M1 near Sheffield in 2019 when he was struck by a lorry.
TRAFFIC
BBC

What are smart motorways and are they dangerous?

An MPs' report has called for delays to the introduction of some smart motorways, over safety fears. The Commons Transport Committee raises concerns over "all-lane running" stretches of road - these do away with the hard shoulder, but critics say they can leave cars stranded in fast-moving traffic. What is...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Call for five-year delay in all-lane smart motorways

The introduction of "all-lane" smart motorways should be halted until their safety can be ensured, MPs have warned. The schemes use the hard shoulder as a permanent live traffic lane to increase capacity - but critics say this has contributed to deaths on the roads. In a report, the Commons'...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huw Merriman
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Government's OWN assessment warns that 'Plan B' vaccine passports might backfire and FUEL Covid surge by pushing people to go to smaller pubs with fewer safeguards after 'unmitigated disaster' rollout in Scotland

Introducing vaccine passports could cause a spike in coronavirus cases because people may ditch large venues and gather in small pubs with poor ventilation instead, the Government's own impact assessment has warned. Boris Johnson's coronavirus 'Plan B' would see people having to prove they are double-jabbed to gain access to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newcivilengineer.com

Transport committee says entire smart motorway programme must be paused

In March 2020, the government said that all new smart motorways would be ALR motorways. However a report produced by the transport select committee – published today – highlights that there are only five years of safety data available for 46km of ALR motorways. It says their roll out should be paused until five years of data is available for the remaining 180km introduced before 2020.
TRAFFIC
AUTOCAR.co.uk

MPs: Smart motorway roll-out should be paused

Transport Committee report calls on government to halt introduction of further all-lane-running motorways until more safety data is available. The roll-out of smart motorways should be ‘paused’ immediately because there is insufficient data on their safety, according to MPs. The House of Commons Transport Select Committee has made the recommendation...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

MPs raise concerns over safety measures at their homes and offices

MPs have raised concerns that safety measures are taking more than a year to implement, blaming parliament’s spending watchdog, Ipsa, and security contractor for a “lottery” system. Fears have grown about the protections offered to MPs after the killing of the Conservative backbencher Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mps#Rac#Smart Motorways Kill#Highways England#The Transport Committee
theiet.org

Government must do more to support the skills needed for net zero, report warns

Inconsistent government policy on green jobs and a knowledge gap in necessary skills are resulting in missed opportunities, a report by the parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee has warned. Released today, the Committee's latest report, titled 'Green Jobs', expresses disappointment that despite announcements committing millions of pounds to green jobs initiatives,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Stop using aid cash to invest in fossil fuels, MPs tell government

The government should stop using aid cash to invest in fossil fuels abroad if it wants to be taken seriously on climate matters, MPs have said.In a striking report days before the UK hosts an international climate summit, the cross-party international development committee said the government’s investment policy “raises questions about the UK’s credibility as a ‘force for good’ and its commitment to net zero”.The MPs say the government should use the next two years to transfer cash invested abroad in fossil fuels into renewable energy projects.Currently the CDC, the government’s development finance arm, invests in fossil fuels projects –...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Guardian

UK government U-turns on sewage after Tory MPs threaten rebellion

The government has announced a partial U-turn over the sewage amendment after Tory rebels threatened to scupper an upcoming vote in the Commons. Under new rules, there will be a duty on water companies to reduce the impact of sewage discharges from storm overflows. This means the organisations will be required by law to show a reduction in sewage overspills over the next five years.
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid Plan B ‘still very much under consideration,’ says Sage scientist

The government’s “Plan B” for tackling a winter spike in Covid cases is still “very much” under consideration, a scientist on the Sage advisory panel has said.The plan, drawn up to avoid implementing a winter lockdown, would reintroduce measures such as compulsory mask-wearing and working from home and could see the introduction of vaccine certification.The NHS last month called on the government to take urgent action to halt the spread of coronavirus in order to avoid a winter crisis.Asked by LBC if ministers were right not to implement Plan B this winter, Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Sage member and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Urgent action needed to stop worker shortage ‘crippling’ British farms, MPs warned

“Very urgent” action is needed to deal with an acute worker shortage that has led to food being thrown away and a "tragic" cull of pigs, British farming leaders have warned. MPs heard that pig farmers are in a "deeply distressing" situation due to a lack of butchers while flower growers who were forced to dump a quarter of their crop this year face an even worse shortfall of workers next year.Tom Bradshaw, vice president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), told the Commons Environment Committee that the labour shortage is the number one problem facing British farmers.He told the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Schools need to know classrooms' air quality to protect against COVID. But governments aren't measuring it properly

Students have returned to school in New South Wales and Victoria after weeks of lockdowns. Along with vaccination and masks, experts have flagged good ventilation as one of the key factors in reducing the probability of COVID infection in schools. COVID is rarely transmitted outside. The US Centers for Disease Control in the US say the chance of transmission outside is much less than being inside a building. Some have estimated the risk of transmission outside is as low as 0.1% of the risk inside. The risk of transmission reduces as the amount of fresh air ventilation increases. This is why...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Jacob Rees-Mogg told to quit, as EU warns it could suspend parts of Brexit deal

The European Union may suspend elements of the Brexit withdrawal deal if Britain uses Article 16 to put the Northern Ireland protocol on ice, Ireland’s foreign minister has suggested.Simon Coveney said the bloc would respond in a “very serious way” if the UK triggered the clause, adding of the overall divorce deal: “If one is being set aside, there is a danger that the other will also be set aside by the EU.”Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing calls to resign over the way the government handled the vote on parliamentary standards last week.Boris Johnson was forced into a screeching...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

324K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy