Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Celebrating the people in our lives

FOX2now.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween has passed and now it’s time...

fox2now.com

Detroit News

Juggling Act: Our dishes are there for life's biggest and smallest moments

It seems like -- and it's billed -- as the biggest day of your life: your wedding. But 18 years after getting hitched, I hate to break it to you, future brides, but here's the truth: It really isn't. Your wedding is an amazing party with loved ones and friends and it's the biggest (and most expensive) party you'll ever throw where you'll one day look back at fashion, hair and partner choices, cringing. But for many, bigger days are on the horizon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
People

PEOPLE's New Special Issue Celebrates TV Holiday Movies

As holiday time approaches, thoughts turn again to tradition. And by "holiday time," we mean the crisp days when Halloween candy shares space with the season's first in-store Santas. Unpack the heirloom ornaments and the matching flannel jammies. Find that reliably potent eggnog recipe and those trusty reindeer cookie cutters. In these times, the lure of familiar comforts is stronger than ever. For many that means gathering in the glow of the television for Lifetime's cascade of Christmas movies.
MOVIES
BET

Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes 2021

Since Halloween parties were off the cards for many of us last year, everyone is ecstatic about doing it big this time around. Whether you're hitting the best nightclub or opting for an epic house party, most of us look to the stars for inspiration. Whether you're looking for sultry,...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Remembering the Thrill of Reading ‘True Philippine Ghost Stories’

A couple spotted a restaurant by the road. They noticed there were plenty of cars in the parking lot, and thought it might be a good place to stop and take a break from their long drive. Inside, however, they were surprised to see the dining hall close to empty. Where were all the people from the cars parked outside? Tired and hungry, the couple eagerly enjoyed a beef soup at the restaurant. It was so delicious that they asked their server what the secret was. She said it was all in the ingredients.
ENTERTAINMENT
Eastern New Mexico News

Our people: Misty Rains: Living passionately

Living passionately is what Misty Rains is known for as both a mother and administrative assistant to District Attorney Andrea Reeb. Rains is a "local girl" through and through. Born in Clovis, she was raised in Elida before moving to Portales after finishing high school. About 13 years ago, Rains took a job as a secretary in the Portales office of the district attorney and has worked her way up to her current role, which she considers an honor.
PORTALES, NM
WAVY News 10

‘Days of Our Lives’ Celebrates 56 Years!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Like sands through the hourglass, ‘Days of our Lives’ has been bringing the drama, romance, and intrigue to afternoons on NBC for generations…56 years to be exact! Now to tell us about a special anniversary are “Doug and Julie” played by real-life married couple Bill and Susan Hayes.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wkzo.com

Bell’s Celebration Series continues with Latinx inspired release

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Bell’s Brewery will shine a spotlight on various cultures within the Latinx community and its employees with a special beer release and event. The new beer, Brillosa, is said to be a smooth Vienna-style Lager with a 5% Alc. By Vol., and is the seventh beer to be designed and released as part of Bell’s Celebration Series.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES

