Blue Jackets' Max Domi placed in COVID protocol

It’s been a tumultuous start to the season for Max Domi, and he now finds himself on the sidelines once again. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward has been placed in the COVID protocol and is out indefinitely. Columbus has recalled Kevin Stenlund to take his place on the roster.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Domi tested positive on Sunday and will be out at least 10 days. He is currently in New York City, while the Blue Jackets traveled to Denver after Sunday night’s game.

Domi already missed four games earlier this season with a fractured rib, but made his return a few days ago. In four games on the season, he has four points, with his only goal coming in his season debut last month. The 26-year-old forward is averaging just over 13 minutes a night, by far the lowest ice time of his career to this point.

Stenlund meanwhile has yet to play a game for Columbus this season after suiting up 32 times in 2020-21. The 25-year-old center cleared waivers just before the start of the season and has three points in seven games for the Cleveland Monsters.