CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Max Domi placed in COVID protocol

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alF3s_0cjZCxhk00
Max Domi already missed four games earlier this season with a fractured rib, but made his return a few days ago. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a tumultuous start to the season for Max Domi, and he now finds himself on the sidelines once again. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward has been placed in the COVID protocol and is out indefinitely. Columbus has recalled Kevin Stenlund to take his place on the roster.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Domi tested positive on Sunday and will be out at least 10 days. He is currently in New York City, while the Blue Jackets traveled to Denver after Sunday night’s game.

Domi already missed four games earlier this season with a fractured rib, but made his return a few days ago. In four games on the season, he has four points, with his only goal coming in his season debut last month. The 26-year-old forward is averaging just over 13 minutes a night, by far the lowest ice time of his career to this point.

Stenlund meanwhile has yet to play a game for Columbus this season after suiting up 32 times in 2020-21. The 25-year-old center cleared waivers just before the start of the season and has three points in seven games for the Cleveland Monsters.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine out four to six weeks with oblique strain

There was a curious absence from the end of the third period and overtime on Wednesday evening as the Columbus Blue Jackets took down the Colorado Avalanche on the back of a Jake Bean clincher. Patrik Laine was nowhere to be found, and now the team revealed why. The star forward suffered an oblique strain and will miss four to six weeks. Columbus immediately placed him on injured reserve.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL fines Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf $1K for dangerous trip on Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a $1,000 fine for Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf for a dangerous trip on the Minnesota Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek. During Saturday’s overtime period against Minnesota, Getzlaf and Eriksson Ek engaged in a net-front battle. With Getzlaf standing behind Eriksson Ek as they both faced the Ducks’ net, Getzlaf tripped Eriksson Ek by pushing the Wild forward’s left skate out from under him with his stick. Neither player had control of the puck.
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Hofmann headlines eventful night for Blue Jackets

Maybe that's just how goal scorers are. But on a night in which the 28-year-old first-year NHLer was moved up to play with two of the Blue Jackets' top offensive weapons in Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand, Hofmann could feel his first NHL goal coming as he sat in the locker room between the first and second period.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Domi
Person
Kevin Stenlund
buffalonynews.net

Blue Jackets activate F Max Domi off injured reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated forward Max Domi off injured reserve on Thursday. Domi missed four games with a rib fracture sustained in a game against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Oct. 16. Despite being injured, Domi fed Patrik Laine for the game-winning goal in overtime. The 26-year-old Domi is...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets place Dean Kukan on injured reserve for 8 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Dean Kukan on injured reserve after suffering a wrist fracture during Monday’s win over Dallas. He’s expected to miss eight weeks. CBJ also recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Cleveland Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced Tuesday.  Kukan, 28, has registered […]
NHL
NHL

CBJ activate Max Domi off IR, assign Justin Danforth to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Max Domi off Injured Reserve and assigned forward Justin Danforth to the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Domi, 26, has missed the past our games due to a rib fracture suffered on October 16...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New York City#Blue Jackets#The Athletic#The Cleveland Monsters
jacketscannon.com

Gamethread #7: Blue Jackets at Rangers

That last time the Columbus Blue Jackets visited the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Matiss Kivlenieks started and won his first NHL game. The Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins will look to honor Matiss and produce the same result tonight. Also of note, Max Domi returns to the lineup and Yegor Chinakhov is a healthy scratch.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Merzlikins, Domi, Texier & More

Welcome back to Columbus Blue Jackets News & Rumors, on a Tuesday. This week, we discuss Elvis Merzlikins‘ run-in with a Dallas Stars’ fan from before Monday night’s game, Max Domi’s injury status, Alex Texier’s situation and more. Merzlikins Overcomes Taunting Fan. The story of Monday’s 4-1 win against the...
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Injury Can't Slow Max Domi As He Returns Much Faster Than Expected, Again

Max Domi keeps defying the injury odds in returning to action quicker than expected for the Columbus Blue Jackets. When it was announced this past off-season that Domi would miss a chunk of the season due to off-season right-shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, count me among those surprised for his return for the Blue Jackets' final pre-season game. And ultimately playing opening night against the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Devils Fall To Blue Jackets In Shootout

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets picked up their first road victory of the season on Sunday night, while the New Jersey Devils missed out on a late power-play opportunity to pick up two points instead of one. Columbus’ Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in a shootout...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets place LW Patrik Laine on Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Patrik Laine on Injured Reserve, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Laine suffered an oblique strain in Wednesday's game at Colorado and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Laine, 23, has recorded three goals and seven assists for 10...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes' Conor Timmins, Carter Hutton out several weeks

The Arizona Coyotes will be without their “starting” goaltender and a top young defenseman for the next several weeks, after Carter Hutton and Conor Timmins suffered injuries Monday night. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, Hutton is expected to miss between two to four weeks, while Timmins could miss eight to 12 weeks after both sustained lower-body injuries. There was no update on Ryan Dzingel, who also left Monday night’s game.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes receiving trade interest in Barrett Hayton

With the Coyotes shaking up their roster so much in recent months, there are perceived to be very few untouchables on their roster. To that end, Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reported in a recent 32 Thoughts segment (video link) that teams are calling Arizona regarding center Barrett Hayton. The 21-year-old was...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel receives max fine for kneeing

A day after the NHL Department of Player Safety opted not to pursue supplemental discipline for Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa for a knee-to-knee hit, they have decided not to be so lenient toward Philadelphia Flyers forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The league has announced that Aube-Kubel has been fined $2,678.50 for kneeing Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment on Saturday. This is the maximum fine allowable per the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jason Robertson, Blake Comeau not expected to face Columbus on Monday

While the Stars should have John Klingberg back on Monday, it’s not all good news on the injury front for Dallas. Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News mentions that wingers Jason Robertson and Blake Comeau are not expected to play on Monday against Columbus. Both have been out since the start of the season with upper-body injuries, and while they both skated with the Stars at practice on Sunday, they evidently haven’t been cleared to play just yet. Comeau is currently on IR but has been out long enough to be activated whenever he’s able to return. Dallas has an extra roster spot available right now, so no roster move will be needed at that time.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks winger Alexander Volkov placed on unconditional waivers

For the second time this season, Anaheim Ducks forward Alexander Volkov finds himself on waivers. After clearing regular waivers and being assigned to the San Diego Gulls, he’s now on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Volkov, 24, signed a one-year,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran goaltender Cory Schneider placed on waivers

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that Cory Schneider of the New York Islanders is available for claim. Schneider's placement on waivers likely indicates that Semyon Varlamov is ready to return to the active roster. The veteran goaltender is nothing more than the third option for the Islanders, and hasn’t played yet this season. Signed to a two-way deal, he too is very unlikely to be claimed unless a team believes he can be an upgrade while they deal with their own goaltending injuries.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

469
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy