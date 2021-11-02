FirstEnergy ratepayers can expect refunds in form of bill credits for overpayments

Toledo Edison ratepayers will receive on average $85.71 in bill credits under an unopposed settlement agreement announced late Monday by a state regulatory commission that believes Edison’s parent company, Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., has overcharged them in recent years.

The agreement, filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, likewise applies those who get electricity from FirstEnergy’s two other Ohio utilities, Ohio Edison and Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co.

The 29-page document, which now goes to PUCO commissioners for final approval, calls for FirstEnergy to return $306 million it has over-collected by first posting a one-time bill credit of about $27 to the bills of its residential customers, a refund that will cost the utility its first $96 million.

The remaining $210 million is to be refunded in the form of smaller monthly bill credits to ratepayers, starting with $1.87 a month in 2022 (or $22.44 total for that year) and gradually decreasing to 58 cents per month in 2025 (or $6.96 total for that year).

The series of bill credits were agreed upon by FirstEnergy and its three Ohio utilities, plus all other parties: the PUCO staff, Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, Ohio Energy Group, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, Industrial Energy Users-Ohio, Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy, Nucor Steel Marion, the Kroger Co., Interstate Gas Supply, Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, and Ohio Hospital Association.

PUCO has authority in the matter because of an Ohio law which requires it to review annual earnings of utilities that distribute electricity. The process is called a “significantly excessive earnings test.”

Steven E. Strah, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer, said the corporation “worked openly and collaboratively with all parties to understand their concerns, find common ground and reach a unanimous resolution that is truly in the best interests of all our Ohio customers.”

Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Bruce Weston called the agreement a “record refund” that is “the cumulation of OCC’s hard-fought efforts over several years to secure refunds for consumers regarding FirstEnergy’s high profits.”

“Last year, in an OCC appeal, the Ohio Supreme Court threw out a PUCO decision shielding FirstEnergy from refunding profits,” Mr. Weston added. “We hope it’s a trend.”

Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council Executive Director Chuck Keiper, whose group worked with the OCC to get the refunds, called the decision “another meaningful win for Ohio ratepayers” that “rightfully puts money back into their pockets and holds utilities accountable.”

According to those two groups, the PUCO’s authority to audit utility profits stems from a 2008 state law known as Senate Bill 221, which requires refunds of charges which led to “significantly excessive” profits.

Previously, the most any electric utility was required to refund customers for over-collection was $43 million which AEP gave back about a decade ago, the groups said.

“Refunds to consumers have been rare in PUCO cases under the 2008 law,” according to an OCC backgrounder.

The 29-page document going before PUCO commissioners now states that all parties stipulate their collective agreement “represents a just and reasonable resolution of issues.”