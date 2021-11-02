CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Miller's legacy in Denver includes distributing glasses to kids

Rams Announce Von Miller's Jersey Number

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster move just one day before the trade deadline, acquiring star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round pick. Monday evening, the Rams announced that Miller will wear No. 40, the same jersey number...
The Associated Press

Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters. The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton’s grasp five years and nine months ago.
Von Miller
6 Reasons Von Miller is the Greatest Defensive Player in Denver Broncos History

The Denver Broncos have traded their longest-tenured player, Von Miller, to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2022 second and third round pick. In an interview following the news of his trade, a visibly emotional Von Miller once more expressed his deep connection to the city, and for good reason. After being drafted second overall all the way back in 2011, the 8x-Pro Bowler developed into arguably the greatest defensive player in Broncos history, even bringing home a Super Bowl and SB MVP award.
Denver Broncos: More big moves to make after Von Miller blockbuster

The Denver Broncos have declared themselves sellers with the Von Miller blockbuster to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are additional moves they could make. The Denver Broncos have traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. For Rams fans, this has got to be one of the most exciting times...
Denver Broncos: How Von Miller trade could affect locker room

Von Miller has been traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams. The Denver Broncos will rely even more on safety Justin Simmons and his leadership following the departure of Von Miller, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. This trade moves the second-oldest player on the team, resulting in the team now having eight players 30-years old or older.
"Bro wtf": A disappointed Denver reacts as Von Miller exits for L.A.

The Denver Broncos on Monday agreed to trade linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams one day ahead of the trade deadline, the Super Bowl 50 MVP confirmed. Why it matters: "The face of the franchise has been traded," the Denver Post wrote in reaction as distraught Broncos fans watch the team's longest-tenured player get shipped out of town for future considerations.The move means that in less than a year, the Mile High City has lost two of its most marketable athletes, with franchise Rockies player Nolan Arenado traded to the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this year.What they're saying:...
With the Rams dealing for Von Miller, the Cowboys should be be calling Denver next

Von Miller would have made sense for the Dallas Cowboys. After all, who doesn’t need a high-level veteran edge rusher with Super Bowl experience — let alone one who's a Dallas native? That Miller ultimately ended up with the Los Angeles Rams was simply a matter of a franchise being willing to give up second- and third-round draft picks on a short-term rental.
Von Miller traded to Rams: Broncos GM George Paton explains move, says there is 'no fire sale' in Denver

Von Miller will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, marking the first time the future Hall of Famer has put on any NFL uniform that doesn't belong to the Denver Broncos. In a blockbuster move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Broncos sent Miller to the Rams in exchange for second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving many to believe Denver is mailing it in for the 2021 season -- something that may not bode well for head coach Vic Fangio if they did. According to general manager George Paton, however, the opposite is true.
Broncos podcast: With Von Miller Era over, Denver heads to Dallas as big underdogs

In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s Week 9 road showdown against the heavily favored Cowboys in Dallas. The duo breaks down the latest injury updates on left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and cornerback...
Von Miller leaves Denver as Broncos' all-time leader in sacks

Von Miller’s time with the Denver Broncos is coming to an end, but his legacy won’t ever be forgotten. In nine and a half seasons in Denver (142 games), Miller totaled 509 tackles (including 142 tackles for losses), 225 quarterback hits, 110.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, 21 pass breakups, nine fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
