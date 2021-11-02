Von Miller's legacy in Denver includes distributing glasses to kids

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster move just one day before the trade deadline, acquiring star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round pick. Monday evening, the Rams announced that Miller will wear No. 40, the same jersey number...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The trade began to hit Von Miller as he toddled past the photo gallery of great moments that decorate the Denver Broncos headquarters. The featured shot is the one of him knocking the ball and, in effect, the Lombardi Trophy, from Cam Newton’s grasp five years and nine months ago.
The Denver Broncos will be without their star pass rusher Von Miller for this game vs. Football Team. Von continues to deal with an ankle injury he suffered during last Thursday night’s loss vs. the Browns. In his place, look for rookie Jonathan Cooper to get some significant amount of...
The Denver Broncos have traded their longest-tenured player, Von Miller, to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2022 second and third round pick. In an interview following the news of his trade, a visibly emotional Von Miller once more expressed his deep connection to the city, and for good reason. After being drafted second overall all the way back in 2011, the 8x-Pro Bowler developed into arguably the greatest defensive player in Broncos history, even bringing home a Super Bowl and SB MVP award.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- On July 26, 2011, a bespectacled 22-year-old with an ever-present smile arrived to the Denver Broncos' suburban complex for the first time. The NFL's lockout, which had canceled any offseason work, had just ended. Von Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft that April, scanned...
The Denver Broncos have declared themselves sellers with the Von Miller blockbuster to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are additional moves they could make. The Denver Broncos have traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. For Rams fans, this has got to be one of the most exciting times...
The guys discuss the fallout of trading Von Miller, break down who the Broncos’ cornerstone players are, talk about the trade deadline, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating...
Look, I get it. Professional sports is a business, players come and go, and very rarely do you get to cheer on the same player for more than four to six years if you're lucky and they're really good. Von Miller is one of those players that not only was...
Pick a lane, George Paton. “Everything is in front of us,” the Broncos general manager said Tuesday afternoon at UCHealth Center when asked about his 4-4 squad. “We’re in the thick of it.”. If that’s the case, I asked, then why trade Von Miller? If you feel you’re in the...
Von Miller has been traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams. The Denver Broncos will rely even more on safety Justin Simmons and his leadership following the departure of Von Miller, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. This trade moves the second-oldest player on the team, resulting in the team now having eight players 30-years old or older.
The Denver Broncos on Monday agreed to trade linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams one day ahead of the trade deadline, the Super Bowl 50 MVP confirmed. Why it matters: "The face of the franchise has been traded," the Denver Post wrote in reaction as distraught Broncos fans watch the team's longest-tenured player get shipped out of town for future considerations.The move means that in less than a year, the Mile High City has lost two of its most marketable athletes, with franchise Rockies player Nolan Arenado traded to the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this year.What they're saying:...
Von Miller would have made sense for the Dallas Cowboys. After all, who doesn’t need a high-level veteran edge rusher with Super Bowl experience — let alone one who's a Dallas native? That Miller ultimately ended up with the Los Angeles Rams was simply a matter of a franchise being willing to give up second- and third-round draft picks on a short-term rental.
Von Miller will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, marking the first time the future Hall of Famer has put on any NFL uniform that doesn't belong to the Denver Broncos. In a blockbuster move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Broncos sent Miller to the Rams in exchange for second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving many to believe Denver is mailing it in for the 2021 season -- something that may not bode well for head coach Vic Fangio if they did. According to general manager George Paton, however, the opposite is true.
That seems to be the common theme on Twitter Monday after news broke of the Broncos trading All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Miller, 32, left his stamp in the Mile High City since being drafted with...
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s Week 9 road showdown against the heavily favored Cowboys in Dallas. The duo breaks down the latest injury updates on left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and cornerback...
Von Miller’s time with the Denver Broncos is coming to an end, but his legacy won’t ever be forgotten. In nine and a half seasons in Denver (142 games), Miller totaled 509 tackles (including 142 tackles for losses), 225 quarterback hits, 110.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, 21 pass breakups, nine fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
