Oklahoma State

Oklahoma parole board recommends clemency for Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be executed for murder he says he didn't commit

By Amy Simonson, Amir Vera, Dakin Andone, Claudia Dominguez
CNN
 6 days ago
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended granting clemency to Julius Jones, a man sentenced to death for a murder he says he did not...

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
KRMG

Julius Jones still on schedule to be executed November 18

Okla. — Thursday’s Supreme Court decision not only gave the state of Oklahoma the go-ahead to execute death row inmate John Grant, but as it stands right now, it also allows the state to carry out the scheduled execution of Julius Jones. In the eyes of legal experts like attorney...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Julius Jones' clemency recommendation elicits applause, outrage, introspection

Nancy Vollertsen sat quietly amid a crowd Monday morning in the parking lot of Evangelistic Baptist Church of Christ, directly across from Oklahoma City's Hillside Community Corrections Center. Everyone gathered was listening intently to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board hearing being played out over the speakers, but for Vollertsen,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Julius Jones
Clemency recommended, and silence broken in Julius Jones case

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt remove Julius Jones from death row. Jones is scheduled to be executed in less than three weeks for the murder of Paul Howell two decades ago. The final decision is now in the hands of Gov. Stitt.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones' clemency hearing pushed to Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones has been pushed back and rescheduled for next week. Jones' clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board was initially scheduled for Tuesday morning, but officials confirmed with KOCO 5 that it has been rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Parole Board votes for clemency in Jones case

It will fall to Gov. Kevin Stitt to make a life-and-death decision on the fate of Julius Jones, after the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Monday to commute Jones’ death sentence to life without parole. Both those who wanted to see Jones’ death sentence commuted and those who argued...
POLITICS
Julius Jones life ‘dangling’ in legal limbo as Oklahoma resumes executions: ‘He deserves to be heard’

On Tuesday morning, under a grey Oklahoma City sky, a crowd of about fifty people stood in an arc in a church parking lot with their hands raised in prayer, beaming hope across North Martin Luther King Avenue towards the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The group was there to demonstrate their support for Julius Jones, a Black man on death row who has long maintained his innocence in the brutal murder of Paul Howell. Howell, a white suburban businessman, was shot in front of his children during a carjacking in the Oklahoma City suburbs in 1999. Jones, calling into his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#Carjacking#Mr Jones
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Vote for Clemency for Man on Death Row

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Julius Jones, convicted for killing Paul Howell, was recommended this week for commutation in a 3-1 vote by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for a second time after additional evidence was presented upholding his innocence and multiple instances of prosecutorial misconduct throughout Jones’ trial. Even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones. The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentenced be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Public Safety
Headlines: Julius Jones clemency, GOP redistricting plans & Oklahoma beer art

Pardon and Parole Board votes once again to recommend clemency for Julius Jones. (KOSU) 66 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 11,384. (KOSU) Republican plans for redistricting include slicing up Congressional District Five. (KOSU) Redistricting plans also shrink Congressional District One. (Tulsa World) OKC still looks to...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
