Oklahoma parole board recommends clemency for Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be executed for murder he says he didn't commit

On Tuesday morning, under a grey Oklahoma City sky, a crowd of about fifty people stood in an arc in a church parking lot with their hands raised in prayer, beaming hope across North Martin Luther King Avenue towards the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The group was there to demonstrate their support for Julius Jones, a Black man on death row who has long maintained his innocence in the brutal murder of Paul Howell. Howell, a white suburban businessman, was shot in front of his children during a carjacking in the Oklahoma City suburbs in 1999. Jones, calling into his...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO