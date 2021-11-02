Wisconsin AG Kaul to push for gun control, $115 million in grants

Wisconsin’s State Assembly has unanimously approved legislation that would put five million dollars into increasing the state’s agricultural exports. Representative Tony Kurtz from Wonewoc wrote the bill and spoke before Tuesday’s vote. He says, “There’s a tremendous growth opportunity for our Wisconsin farmers and for all of the wonderful Wisconsin products that our farmers make, for everything from ginseng to cranberries to potatoes, to bovine genetics. You name it, our farmers grow it, and we can export it, and this bill is going to enable it.” Kurtz says, “If you think about it, this is the first time the State of Wisconsin will put money behind expanding our agricultural exports.”

