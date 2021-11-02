CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin AG Kaul to push for gun control, $115 million in grants

By Associated Press
WEAU-TV 13
 7 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a $115 million legislative package to strengthen gun control and create grants for community policing and mental health treatment programs. The Democratic attorney general's proposals...

Louise Brown
6d ago

Thankful this should gain no traction as we have Republicans he needs to work with. But then again the liberal governor will probably just sign another executive order! The only reason this guy is in this position is because of basically 3 cities in Wisconsin...

