CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge Judy Sheindlin Explains To CBS2 Why She Decided To Move On To New Streaming Show ‘Judy Justice’

By Kristine Johnson
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACDK4_0cjVxweA00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For a decade and a half, “ Judge Judy ” has been 4 p.m. appointment television here on CBS2. While she remains a staple before our broadcast, she is now venturing into streaming entertainment.

“Judy Justice” debuted Monday. On the show you will notice significant changes: a new look, new cast, and new format. But as for Judge Judy, herself? Well, she remains as sharp and witty as ever.

“Do you remember when we met?” CBS2 anchor Kristine Johnson asked Judy Sheindlin recently.

“It was a long time ago,” she responded.

FLASHBACK : Judge Judy Leaving Show After 25 Seasons

Almost 15 years, to be exact. Pregnant and newly hired at CBS2, Johnson flew to Los Angeles to interview Sheindlin on the set of “Judge Judy.” Fast forward, they recently met again, this time at her Connecticut home to learn more about “Judy Justice.”

“Were you nervous about a new venture?” Johnson asked.

“No, I wasn’t nervous. If somebody said to me, ‘We’re going to write a sitcom. We have a perfect part for you.’ I would be stepping out of my lane and I know I would have failed,” Sheindlin said.

“So ‘Judy Justice’ is still in my lane, only we’ve decorated the house differently,” she added.

“I notice the robe is a different color,” Johnson said.

“First of all, I look better in high color, and I said, ‘Where is it written in the Torah that it has to be a black robe?'” Sheindlin said. “I changed the color into something a little more modern, and I brought in my granddaughter with me who’s finishing up law school.”

She was referring to Sarah Rose, who joins her grandmother serving as her law clerk.

Rounding out the new cast is court stenographer Whitney Kumar and bailiff Kevin Rasco. Each will have interactive roles, resembling a real-life family court setting, which Judge Judy used to preside in New York City.

“I think these cases are terrific. I think the addition of these people in front of the camera are terrific. I think people are going to enjoy it,” Sheindlin said.

READ MORE : Living Large: Newly Renovated Landmark Hotel Once Home To Judge Judy

Judge Judy attracts fans from across the world with her wit, which she says stems from her intolerance of people who lack respect and responsibility.

“I know there are a lot of snowflakes out there who say ‘Oh no. That’s not the way you should be talking to people.’ Well, that’s true. I mean, if you think that I could get away with this judicial demeanor if I was sitting on the Supreme Court in New York state, I probably couldn’t,” she said.

One similarity you’ll notice Judge Judy carried over is her new hairstyle, which caused a stir on social media with fans when she made the change.

“With COVID, I’m not really good at being face to face with people. I’m uncomfortable with it, because we’re older and more vulnerable. So I said I’ll do my own hair and makeup,” Sheindlin said.

FLASHBACK : Objection! Judge Judy Sues Conn. Lawyer For Using Her Image In TV Ads

“Are we going to be okay? This has been a rough year and a half,” Johnson said.

“I think we can’t get caught up in the idea that either you’re for us, or you’re against us. This is the greatest country in the world. If we weaken that country with a we-them mentality, we become a weak country,” Sheindlin said.

“Judy Justice” is streaming on Prime Video, and you can still watch Judge Judy on CBS2 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Comments / 38

Fred's here
6d ago

she made the show all about herself..most judges would never be so disrespectful to the parties involved

Reply(1)
17
Okie 7491
6d ago

I was a Fan for all that se years! Once she moved, like others to Different channel, where u have to pay, I was done. I'm sad she left her Bailiff behind. hummmm

Reply
8
Stanley Paige
7d ago

what made her unattractive was the fact we , as Americans, should not afraid of justice. it should not be slammed down our throats! we must buy into the system. this is not Jerusalem!

Reply(8)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
realitytitbit.com

Where to watch Judy Justice, premiere date and streaming options

If there’s one woman you probably wouldn’t want to mess with on TV, it’s Judge Judy. The Brooklyn-born judge has been closing cases on TV since 1996 and after 25 seasons of Judge Judy, the show ended. However, it looks like Judy doesn’t want to stop there as she’s back in 2021.
BROOKLYN, NY
extratv

Judge Judy’s Granddaughter Is Her Law Clerk on New Show!

Judge Judy Sheindlin’s courtroom is back in session with her new show “Judy Justice,” streaming on IMDb starting today! Only “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay was inside her new courtroom, where Judge Judy told her, “The only time I feel terrific… is when I'm working.”. Doing her show on her terms and...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Why is Petri Hawkins Byrd not on the new Judy Justice?

Judy Sheindlin has a new show, Judy Justice, but why has she ditched long-term bailiff, Byrd?. Judge Judy first aired in 1996 and ran for 25 years before Judy Sheindlin decided to hang up her robe. However, she isn’t retiring just yet, as she has launched new show Judy Justice.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Outsider.com

Judge Judy’s New Show Premieres Today: How to Watch

Court is back in session. Judge Judy returns to the bench today with her new streaming series Judy Justice. While most of us mellow with age, the 79-year-old is as cantankerous as ever. But after dominating daytime television for decades, she now faces her toughest competition yet: herself. Judge Judy,...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘Judy Justice,’ P.D. James’ ‘Dalgliesh,’ A ‘9-1-1’ Riot, Hate Crime Hits Home on ‘Good Doctor’

Judge Judy Sheindlin takes her courtroom act from syndication to streaming in the new, but oh so familiar, Judy Justice. A classic literary detective, P.D. James’ Adam Dalgliesh, returns to TV in feature-length mysteries streaming on Acorn TV. The 118 gets caught up in a prison riot on Fox’s 9-1-1. An Asian hate crime becomes personal for Dr. Park on ABC’s The Good Doctor.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Judge Judy' Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Reveals if He's 'Bitter' Over Being Replaced by TV Judge

Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Judge Judy Sheindlin's bailiff for the entire run of Judge Judy, is not angry or bitter about not being invited to join Sheindlin's new show, Judy Justice. Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for the new show earlier this month, introducing Kevin Rasco as a new bailiff. In a new interview with the Associated Press, Byrd said he was disappointed, but he's focusing on acting, including his recent guest role in The Bold and the Beautiful.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristine Johnson
Black Enterprise

Report: ‘Judge Judy’ Producer Didn’t Want Too Many Black Litigants On The Show

Judge Judy Sheindlin’s longtime executive producer, Randy Douthit, is being called out for his alleged racist and sexist behavior behind the scenes. Court documents and former employees blasted Douthit, saying he routinely mocked and shamed the litigants who appeared on the court show spearheaded by Sheindlin. He allegedly would make crude comments about females saying they were either “too fat” or “too ugly,” Insider reports.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

How Judge Judy Fans Will Notice Major Similarities Between New Show and the Original

Judith Sheindlin is back. And if that name doesn’t ring a bell, maybe Judge Judy might. The former judge from New York drew in massive ratings over a 25 season run from ’96 to this year with her original show. Sheindlin starred as herself taking on small claims cases (up to $5k) with a no-holds-barred approach. Sheindlin actually earned an impressive title as TV’s longest-serving judge/arbitrator for this work with a Guinness World Record marker to prove it, too.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judge Judy#Torah
E! Online

Inside the Winning Love Story of Judge Judy and Husband Jerry Sheindlin

Watch: Will & Jada Pinkett Smith & More Celeb Couples We Love to Love. Let the record state that Judge Judy Sheindlin and her husband, the honorable Jerry Sheindlin, haven't had the most perfect of marriages. But we're going to go ahead and deliver our verdict: Anyone who makes it past their silver anniversary is a winner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVLine

Judy Justice: What's Your Verdict on Judge Judy's New Show? Grade It!

Judge Judy is still dispensing justice in reruns on daytime TV, but if you want new cases? You’ll have to head to IMDb TV, where the honorable Judith Sheindlin stars in a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, that made its streaming debut on Monday. (IMDb TV is a free-with-ads streaming service available through Amazon Prime Video, but you don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to watch. You can use the dedicated IMDb TV app through Roku or Amazon Fire.) Despite the change in venue, Monday’s premiere of Judy Justice should be comfortingly familiar to Judge Judy fans: It’s your basic...
TV & VIDEOS
reality blurred

Is Judy Justice just Judge Judy? Jes!

Judge Judy, television’s highest-rated syndicated show starring TV’s best-paid host, ended after 25 years earlier this year. On Nov. 1, Judy Justice premieres on Amazon’s IMDb TV, offering “a whole new program with a whole new cast and an exciting energy,” as Judge Judy Sheindlin said in an announcement. Twenty-five...
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who is Judge Judy executive producer Randy Douthit?

Judge Judy executive producer Randy Douthit has made the news this week due to allegations of improper and crude behaviour towards litigants on the show. Following the allegations, some are curious to know more about Randy Douthit’s career and what other shows he has worked on over the years. TV:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Judge Judy: the $440m reality star’s new show is … the same as her last one

One of the enduring mysteries of the last few decades is how Judy Sheindlin became the highest-paid woman on American television. Towards the end of Judge Judy’s 25-year run, Sheindlin was hauling in $47m a year (her estimated net worth is about $440m). Since the show only required her to work for 52 days a year, that meant she earned $900,000 just by showing up. And this was Judge Judy, for crying out loud. It was a televised small-claims court. It was, by its very nature, mundane and repetitious.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy