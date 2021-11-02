CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

ABC Transit Bus Drivers Union Votes To Reject Contract, Authorize Strike

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8PTk_0cjVxrEX00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After spending more than two years at the bargaining table, bus drivers and monitors who work for ABC Transit voted 31-6 to reject the contract and authorize a strike.

According to Teamsters Local 249 President Kevin Schmitt, members had the option to vote yes and approve the contract, and those who voted no would also be voting to request authorization to call a strike.

“They deserve to be paid the going rate at least, not less, and get thrown crumbs at them,” said Kevin Schmitt, president of Teamsters Local 249.

Union leaders said some of the most contentious topics were seniority, no-strike language and a two percent pay increase.

“We’ve even tried to bargain unpaid time off with them so that they could get a somewhat attainable bonus. This company offers zero,” said Keith Frank, vice president of Teamsters Local 249.

A representative from ABC Transit says these workers have been pushing for this contract for some time and decided to unionize back in 2019.

The vote will impact thousands of students in the North Hills School District.

The superintendent addressed concerns about the labor dispute during a board meeting last week.

“I can tell you right now that we are working on a plan should they go on strike and I can also tell you that the plan is also not to send 4,600 kids into a virtual environment. That is not the plan. That is about all I can say about our plan because I don’t want to interfere into a negotiation that’s ongoing and something that we’re not a part of, but I can tell you 4,600 kids are not going virtual,” said Superintendent Patrick Mannarino.

A representative from the district says leaders were already putting together a contingency plan in case the situation boiled over and a strike was authorized.

The union president pointed to the nationwide school bus driver shortage for why ABC should budge at the bargaining table.

He gave no indication that union members would return to their bus routes without their requests being satisfied.

The union added that it is planning on picketing outside the ABC Transit garage on Hahn Road as soon as Tuesday, but those plans are still being worked out.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

SEPTA Union Authorizes a Strike—Who Will Be Impacted?

On October 24, the Philadelphia-area transit union authorized over 5,000 Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) workers to strike. However, the authorization doesn’t mean that a strike is certain. The union’s current contract SEPTA expires at midnight on October 31. If an agreement is not reached on a new contract, the workers are authorized to go on a strike next month. So, why is SEPTA considering a strike in the first place?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GoLocalProv

Warwick School Bus Company Announces Union Votes to Ratify Contract

After weeks of negotiations, a school bus driver contract has been reached in Warwick. "First Student is pleased that ATU Local 618 has voted to ratify a contract that includes generous pay raises over the 3-year contract, increased 401(k) contributions, and other benefit improvements for our valued, hardworking Warwick school bus drivers," said First Student spokesperson Frank McMahon.
WARWICK, RI
providencejournal.com

Warwick school bus drivers and bus company reach deal, averting strike

WARWICK — Buses will be rolling to public schools on Monday after bus drivers and the company that provides transportation to the district came to an agreement Friday on a new three-year contract. The deal averts a possible driver strike, something that has been looming over much of the fall...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Time For A Change’: School Bus Drivers In Anne Arundel County Vote To Unionize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The school bus driver shortage is reaching a breaking point. In Howard County, dozens of drivers called out sick this morning, while others in Anne Arundel County voted to unionize. “It’s time for a change,” said Mamie Tucker Irvin, Bus Driver, Anne Arundel County. Victorious in their vore to unionize. “We think that it’s a victory. We know that it will take some time but at least we’ve started something,” said Irvin. Bus drivers in Anne Arundel County voted 49 to 29 to form a union despite the county’s efforts to appease them. Last week, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Union Workers#Local Union#Bus Driver#Kdka#Teamsters Local 249
Turnto10.com

Union says Warwick bus drivers, First Student agree to new contract

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Following months of negotiations, Warwick bus drivers and First Student Inc. have ironed out a new deal. The union, ATU Local 618, said drivers voted to ratify a new contract Friday night, averting a strike and ensuring school busses will run in Warwick moving forward. This...
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
paydayreport.com

Raleigh School Bus Drivers Strike – Rural Indiana Teachers Strike – Akron Bus Drivers to Strike This Week

Greetings from the Burgh, where Payday is fundraising money to travel to nearby West Virginia to cover two major strikes that could rock Huntington, West Virginia. Nearly 500 steelworkers are already on strike, and another 1,000 hospital workers are on strike this week. For a town of 50,000 people to have 1,500 people strike is a huge deal and we want to cover it.
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

ABC Transit, North Hills School District Reach Tentative Agreement, Avoid Bus Drivers Strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – ABC Transit, North Hills School District, and Teamsters Local 249 have come to a tentative agreement, avoiding a bus driver’s strike. “Following 12 hours of negotiations with a federal mediator, ABC Transit Inc. agreed to a tentative contract with Teamsters Local 249, who indicated they will present the tentative agreement for approval to its membership,” ABC Transit Inc., said in a statement. “As a result, transportation will be provided for all North Hills School District students today, Wednesday, November 3.” The union has recommended the contract, saying that many of the outstanding issues with the original proposal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract

Deere & Co. workers were set to continue their three-week-old strike after they voted to reject a second contract reached between the U.S. tractor maker and the United Auto Workers that bumped up wages and bonuses, the UAW said on Tuesday. The strike will continue and 55% of the workers...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Deere employees reject contract offer, will stay on strike

Workers at Deere & Co. rejected a contract offer Tuesday that would have given them 10% raises and decided to remain on strike in the hopes of securing a better deal.The raises in the new agreement reached over the weekend were twice as big as the ones in the original offer United Auto Workers union members rejected last month, but those raises and improved benefits weren't enough to end the strike that began on Oct. 14. The new agreement also would have provided an $8,500 ratification bonus, preserved a pension option for new employees, made workers eligible for health insurance...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Philly

Transport Workers Union Local 234 Ratify 2-Year Contract With SEPTA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Transport Workers Union Local 234 announced on Saturday that they’ve ratified a two-year contract with SEPTA. The contract includes raises, pandemic hazard pay bonuses, and parental leave. The vote was 1,450 to 631. TWU voted on the deal Friday night. At the end of October, TWU and SEPTA reached an agreement to avoid a strike that would have shut down public transportation in Philadelphia. The deal includes wage increases of 3% each year and a hazard pay bonus of $1 for every hour worked between March 15, 2020 and March 15, 2021, which is a maximum of $2,200. SEPTA will also provide union workers parental leave provisions for up to two weeks for the first time and Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Other gains include adjustments to vacation quotas and attendance policies. SEPTA ridership is still at 47% of pre-pandemic levels with continued losses of $1 million. TWU Local 234 represents more than 5,000 workers at SEPTA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Facing Rider, Driver Shortages, Metro Transit Announces Cuts To Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has kept running throughout the pandemic, but there are fewer riders and fewer drivers on board. The Transportation Committee says ridership is still down from 2019 levels, and they’re down dozens of operators. That’s causing them to miss trips on both buses and the light rails. So, starting early next month, you might notice some changes. Metro Transit is cutting its service by about 5%. That will reduce or eliminate 54 routes. The committee is hoping to still get 20 more operators hired by then, which would put them at about 60 people below full staff. If you’re interested in one of those jobs, there will be a hiring event on Saturday, and next Tuesday. You can learn more about the work, and how the changes might impact your commute, by clicking here.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
restorationnewsmedia.com

Bus driver strike among tangle of societal knots

The shortage of school bus drivers is just another knot in the great tangle we have gotten ourselves... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
39K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy