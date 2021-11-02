CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Mayoral Race: Sliwa Launches Last-Ditch Attacks On Adams, Vows To Remove Beret If He Wins Election

By Marcia Kramer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKFIE_0cjVxV0f00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s down to the wire in the New York City mayoral race .

Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa barnstormed the five boroughs on Monday, holding get-out-the-vote rallies and trying to drum up enthusiasm after early voting produced an anemic response.

Since an alarmingly low number of city residents took advantage of early voting — about 3.4%, about 1 in 30 people — it seems like the candidates are willing to do almost anything to grab the attention of voters. Adams held rallies all over the city, and Sliwa made a surprising and provocative campaign promise.

Hats off to Sliwa. The mayoral contender made a decidedly unusual campaign promise before voters go to the polls Tuesday to choose a new chief executive.

“If I’m lucky enough to become mayor, the beret goes,” Sliwa said.

READ MORE : Candidate Conversations: Curtis Sliwa

Since Sliwa has worn the red beret for 42 years — since founding the Guardian Angels in 1979 — it was a stunning example of how serious he is about moving to Gracie Mansion. To prove it, he took off the beret and showed that the trademark cap has been hiding the fact that he is somewhat challenged in the hair department.

“If the people elect me mayor, I can’t be wearing the red beret because people will think, is that Hugo Chavez?” Sliwa said.

Sliwa, a Republican in a city with a 7-to-1 Democratic enrollment, is apparently hoping to gain support from his opposition to the vaccine mandate imposed by Mayor Bill de Blasio . His first stop on a 24-hour whirlwind day, which included an appearance with former Gov. George Pataki , was outside a fire house.

There, he slammed Adams for not trying to stop the mayor from imposing the vaccine mandate of first responders.

“He staunchly stands there in support of Bill de Blasio,” Sliwa said, adding at a later rally in Borough Park, Brooklyn, “When it comes to these mandates, Jan. 2, if I’m elected mayor of the city of New York, these mandates go.”

He also took a shot at Adams’ record as leader of Brooklyn, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

“Are you better off after eight years of Eric Adams as borough president? I can’t find anybody to say so,” Sliwa said.

Adams held a number of get-out-the-vote rallies around the city, including one in City Hall Park with members of several labor unions, who have endorsed him.

READ MORE : Candidate Conversations: Eric Adams

He made his key pitch the life he’s led, as the dyslexic child of a single mother who experienced being arrested and the possibility of being homeless. He said that makes him uniquely able to deliver for New Yorkers.

“The reason people are energized by this movement is because they see in me the life I live is the life they’re living, and if we are committed and dedicated to each other these hurdles are not insurmountable,” Adams said.

“So Eric becoming mayor is stating that a dish washer can become a mayor,” he added.

Adams was also asked about the vaccine mandate and criticized Sliwa for trying to use it as a campaign issue to get votes.

“When you talk about public safety, fire and police to be hurling things from the sidelines when neither one of us is mayor, that’s irresponsible,” Adams said.

Adams has managed to walk a fine line with a moderate message despite increasingly vocal progressives, and so far it has worked, according to political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

“Should Adams become the mayor, he will be a national Democratic figure. Why? He’s an African-American. He’s blue collar. He’s in the center. He’s an ex cop and he has talked about reducing crime without reducing police, pretty significant facts. Progressives are not gonna like him,” Sheinkopf said.

Brennan asked Adams if he thinks he will have less-than-enthusiastic support from progressive voters.

“I spoke to voters. In life you are supposed to do the work, and the work will speak for itself. I did the work and now it’s up to New Yorkers to do the rest,” Adams said.

Adams pledged that if he is elected mayor the partisan politics would end and that everyone would be wearing jerseys that read “Team New York.”

CBS2’s Dick Brennan contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Advocates Apply Pressure On Mayor-Elect Adams As New Report Shows 101,000 City Students Experience Homelessness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report finds for the sixth year in a row more than 100,000 students in New York City’s public schools experienced homelessness. Now, a coalition of advocacy organizations are calling on Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take more aggressive steps to address the problem, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. The Bronx continues to have the highest concentration of homeless students, according to a new report from Advocates for Children. Across the city, there were more than 101,000 students last school year, alone. “Educational supports for students need to be overhauled,” said Jennifer Pringle, project director for Advocates for Children. According to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Adams Hints That Mask Wearing In NYC School Classrooms Could Be Over By End Of School Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that 93% of city workers are now vaccinated. And with children as young as 5 now eligible for the COVID-19 shot, the city’s incoming mayor, Eric Adams, hinted at a major change that may be coming inside the classroom, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Mayor-elect Adams said it’s possible by the end of the school year masks may no longer be required while learning. Lifting the mask mandate in classrooms is something Adams is considering. He spoke to CNN from the Dominican Republic on Sunday. “I think it’s imperative if we can find a safe way...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Cuomo’s Lawyer Calls On AG James To Investigate Albany Sheriff’s Handling Of Forcible Touching Investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s attorney called on the New York state attorney general Monday to investigate the Albany County sheriff’s office’s handling of its investigation into a forcible touching charge against the former governor. In a letter to New York state Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo’s lawyer Rita Glavin called for an investigation “into the unlawful disclosure to the New York Post of grand jury information relating to Governor Cuomo and the strong evidence that Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple was the source of that unlawful disclosure.” Web Extras: Read Glavin’s letter to AG James | Cuomo criminal...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

What Will The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Bring To The Tri-State Area?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden plans to sign the trillion dollar, bipartisan infrastructure bill when Congress returns from recess. The bill includes money for roads, bridges, safe water and broadband. So what’s headed to the Tri-State Area? CBS2’s Alice Gainer explains. The plan sets aside money for roads and bridges. “The Old Saybrook Rail Bridge, which is 114 years old. I mean, these are structures which break down, which cause the Amtrak to slow down,” said U.S. Rep Joe Courtney of Connecticut. “Amtrak is gonna get, we have money for high-speed rail. We have money, $65 billion, a lot of it will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

A Civilian Running The NYPD? Sources Tell CBS2 Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Is Considering It

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Here’s a provocative thought as Mayor-elect Eric Adams mulls what is arguably one of his most important appointments — could New York City get a civilian police commissioner? As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, it at least seems like it’s a possibility. Adams has narrowed his search for a police commissioner to about six or eight women. Sources told Kramer that the list includes several who have run departments in other cities, a top-ranking NYPD chief, and candidates who do not have policing backgrounds. When Kramer spoke to Adams, he seemed to hint a civilian could be in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Defiant Jack Ciattarelli Still Not Conceding New Jersey Governor’s Race To Incumbent Phil Murphy

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Not all of the ballots have been counted yet in the New Jersey’s governor’s race, but CBS News is projecting Gov. Phil Murphy as the winner, which would make him the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win re-election in the Garden State. Currently, with 99% of precincts reporting, Gov. Murphy has 51% of the vote, while Republican Jack Ciattarelli has 49%. The spread is around 44,000 votes, CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday. After an incredibly close contest, Murphy declared himself the winner on Wednesday night and on Thursday took a deep breath and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Hochul Picks Harlem Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez For Secretary Of State

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul picked Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez to be the next secretary of state. The 45-year-old Rodriguez, a Democrat, has served in the state Assembly since 2011, representing East Harlem, parts of Central Harlem and the Upper East Side. Hochul made the announcement Thursday while attending the annual SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico. The decision must now be approved by the New York state Senate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Workers Facing New Friday Deadline To Request Exceptions To Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new deal gives thousands of New York City municipal workers until Friday to request an exemption to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s COVID vaccine mandate. The firefighters union is among the holdouts negotiating for a later deadline. Time is of the essence for for 75,000 city workers after the mayor struck a deal with four labor unions, including the Uniformed Firefighters Association. “We’re telling our members, prepare the paperwork. Whether or not we sign this, put it in, and we’ll see where it takes us,” UFA President Andrew Ansboro said Thursday afternoon. The agreement to extend the deadline to Friday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
George Pataki
CBS New York

Andrew Cuomo’s Arraignment Date On Forcible Touching Charges Pushed Back To January 7, 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t going to court anytime soon. His arraignment on forcible touching charges was delayed until early January after the Albany County district attorney told the judge he needed more time. In a letter to the judge, DA David Soares slammed the Albany sheriff for filing the case while prosecutors were still reviewing evidence, and for not including all the necessary paperwork. WEB EXTRA: Read the letter (.pdf) | Cuomo criminal complaint Cuomo is now due in court on Jan. 7 to enter a plea on misdemeanor charges of groping former aide Brittany Commisso. The sheriff has said Cuomo will have to be fingerprinted and photographed. The forcible touching charge carries a penalty of up to one year in jail.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Candlelight Vigil Held In NYC To Remember Missing, Murdered Women Of Color

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight vigil was held at City Hall Park on Saturday to remember dozens of missing and murdered women of color. Friends and family members held photos of the women, saying each of their names. They’re asking that equal attention be given to cases when women of color are reported missing as when white women are reported missing. New York City’s Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams, was there to shed light on the issue. “In 2020, 268,000 girls and women were reported missing in the United States. A third of those reported missing were Black. They represent far greater than the share of the overall female population,” he said. The ceremony was organized by the National Taskforce for Missing and Murdered Women and Girls of Color.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ed Mullins, Former NYPD Sergeants Union Leader, Found Guilty In 2 Department Disciplinary Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ed Mullins, the former head of the NYPD sergeants union, was found guilty Friday in two separate disciplinary cases. Mullins was found guilty of improperly disclosing personal information and using inappropriate language about other New York City officials on social media. He was fined a penalty equal to 30 days pay in one case, and 40 days pay in the other. The Civilian Complaint Review Board accused Mullins of violating department policy by using “disrespectful language” regarding “another person’s race,” “gender,” or other “identifying characteristic.” He’s also faced charges for tweeting a police report involving the arrest of Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Exhibit Shines Light On Difficult Journey Through NYC Shelter System For Those Experiencing Homelessness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly one in 100 people in New York City is currently experiencing homelessness. Many of us have no idea what it’s like trying to navigate the shelter system in the search for permanent housing. CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke to Shamaya Morris, a woman who has been through it all and has advice on how to improve what she calls a failing system. “It’s been me plenty of times and I can say you do not want it to be you,” Morris said. She knows the desperate cycle of homelessness in New York City all too well. “I feel so heartbroken because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Beret#Republican#The Guardian Angels#Democratic
CBS New York

Phil Murphy Projected As Winner Of New Jersey Governor’s Race

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After an incredibly close contest, the Associated Press and CBS News on Wednesday projected Phil Murphy as the winner of the New Jersey governor’s race. Incumbent Murphy was expected by many to cruise to re-election, but Republican Jack Ciattarelli proved to be an extremely formidable opponent. The former state assemblyman rode a wave of momentum into Election Day, and despite trailing in the polls throughout the campaign said on multiple occasions he expected the Garden State to vote Republican. Murphy assumed a big lead when the returns first started coming in Tuesday, but as the night wore on...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Children Ages 5 To 11 Start Getting Vaccinated At New York City-Run Sites

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID vaccines are now available for children ages 5 to 11 at city-run sites across New York City. A steady stream of parents with their kids in tow arrived at the Citi Field vaccination site Thursday. “We’ve been waiting to get the green light. We were ready to go,” one parent told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas. “I just really wanted to have, to be able to see my friends again,” one child said. Watch Aundrea Cline-Thomas’ report —  Health officials are telling families science has said the vaccine is safe, and the city is extending its incentives, hoping they help persuade families...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Taxi Drivers’ Hunger Strike Ends, After City Agrees To Additional Medallion Debt Relief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After 46 days of protests and a two-week hunger strike, yellow taxi cab medallion owners are getting the financial relief they’ve been asking for. The city has reached a deal with the lender and New York Taxi Workers Alliance. “I’m happy. I’m feeling American,” Mouhamadou Aliyu told CBS2’s Cory James. Aliyu, a 20-year cabbie, has been drowning in a $651,000 medallion loan. “There is no day I don’t think about committing suicide myself,” he said. But now, he says he will no longer contemplate that after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday a new agreement to help struggling taxi drivers, saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Ready To Roll Out COVID Vaccine For 5 To 11-Year-Olds As Early As Thursday; In Schools Next Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Children as young as five years old can now receive coronavirus vaccinations, and local officials say plans are underway to start delivering the shots. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with some of the first kids to get theirs Wednesday at Hartford Healthcare in Connecticut. “I’m just happy,” one boy said. “I felt very nervous, but now it’s over and now we’re vaccinated,” said Kailyn Cronin. “That’s a big step into making the world normal again.” In Lower Manhattan, father Steven Brisson wasted no time booking a shot for his son. “Went to Walgreens and CVS, both are accepting appointments starting next week,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy