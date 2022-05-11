RS Recommends: A Fitness Mirror for $750? Here’s Why This One Is Worth Buying

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a pretty good chance that a fitness mirror is sitting right at the top of your home gym wishlist this year. If you’re not sure which one to go with (or want to score one for the fitness lover in your life), good news: Echelon cut the price (again) on its top-rated Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror , just in time for beach season. But you’ll want to hurry as this is a limited-time offer.

Related: The Best Fitness Mirrors, Reviewed

The mirror’s original price is $1,199.99, but with this new Echelon discount, you can get it for just $749.99. With the discount, you save hundreds compared to the retail price you’d normally pay for the mirror. There’s no promo code needed.

What’s more, Echelon says that there shouldn’t be any shipping delays as it’s in stock right now. And because this is an early Memorial Day sale, you’ll also get a free Apple Watch and a 1-year membership when you buy the fitness mirror. The sale also includes free shipping and a 30-day return policy.

Courtesy Echelon



Buy:

Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror

at

$749.99



Like a vertical version of your smart TV, the mirror measures 40 inches, so you can easily see the classes from far away when you’re working out and still check your form throughout the routine. And when not in use, it looks just like another stylish mirror in your house on the wall, but it’s equipped with fingerprint-resistant glass for a clean look 24/7.

Courtesy Echelon



Buy:

Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror

at

$749.99



To actually work out with the Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror, you’ll need to down the Echelon Fit app and sign up for an Echelon membership, which opens up access to 2,000 workouts. You can take everything from yoga classes to HIIT, as well as live classes led by motivating instructors at any fitness level. The mirror’s compatible with Strava, Apple Health and FitBit, too. You don’t even need any gear to complete a workout either, though you may want to invest in an exercise mat , if you don’t already own one.

Memberships normally start at $34.99 on a monthly basis, but you’re getting it thrown in for free with your mirror purchase. Over the course of the year, that’s saving you over $400.

Five users can use your membership at a time, so it’s especially great for the entire family. See more details about the deal and shop the Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror here . Regularly $1,200, the new Echelon discount saves you $450 off one of the best fitness mirrors you can buy online.