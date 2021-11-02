Chicago Rolls Out The Welcome Mat For Vaccinated International Tourists

CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side clothing shop is getting back to business after a break-in, and people in the Englewood community are coming to its aid. Someone smashed the window at Englewood Branded, a retail store at 63rd and Ashland, and stole what they could grab, but the store owner isn’t letting that bring him down. “I’m going to do the same thing I’ve been doing. I’m deeply rooted in the community,” owner Corie Luckett said. “Maybe the security measures will be a little different. For three years, I haven’t let my shutters down, because I wanted to show the community that I trust them.” This weekend, the Resident Association of Greater Englewood is trying to help make up for the break-in.. They’re calling for a “community cash mob” to show up, and bring in some extra business.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO