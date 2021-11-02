Chicago Rolls Out The Welcome Mat For Vaccinated International Tourists

CHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday season is upon us, and in one culture, that means breaking out the coconut and condensed milk for a holiday favorite.
Morning Insider Marissa Parra gives us a flavor of Puerto Rico, and introduces us to coquito.
There’s no place like home for the holidays, but when “home” is 2,000 miles away, a small taste goes a long way.
“Once it’s Christmas, Thanksgiving, everyone wants coquito,” Vanessa Sepulveda said.
In Puerto Rico, coquito is the taste of the holidays.
“If you like coconut, you will like coquito,” Sepulveda said.
It’s like a tropical eggnog, but she makes flavors in Nutella, strawberry, and...
Comments / 0