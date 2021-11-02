CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle mourns taxi driver killed on his way home from work

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

The New Rochelle community gathered Monday night to pay their respects to the cab driver killed last month on his way home from work.

Andres Valenzuela's daughter tells News 12 he was making plans to visit family in Mexico and Florida just a few weeks ago - and now he's at a funeral home.

As News 12 has reported, the 62-year-old just finished a long work shift and was parking his taxi in what has been described as a dark parking lot on Main Street in New Rochelle when he was suddenly shot and killed.

New Rochelle police arrested the suspect days later in Brooklyn after a wild shootout.

Percell Lamont Ross, who police say is very dangerous, is also wanted in Virginia for sex trafficking and in Connecticut for attempted murder.

This tragedy is now pushing families and cab drivers in the area to push for better security - safety measures that maybe could have saved Andres' life.

Shortly after his death, lights were installed at 700 Main St. - where Andres was killed.

